The Northwest ADA Center Appoints John B. Dorris, Esq. to Assistant Director

Center provides free confidential technical assistance, training and more on the Americans with Disabilities Act for AK, ID, OR and WA

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northwest ADA Center, part of the National Network of ADA Centers, the premier resource for information, guidance and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act and its implementation for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state is pleased to announce that John B. Dorris, Esq. has been appointed to the position of Assistant Director.

Dorris, an attorney, has worked with the Northwest ADA Center since November 2023 as its Technical Assistance Specialist / Continuing Education Coordinator and was promoted to Assistant Director in the late summer of 2024.

"John Dorris is an incredibly capable person who deeply understands the ADA and its complexities. He has served the Northwest ADA Center incredibly over the past year by leading our technical assistance program, hosting several critical client training(s) about various components of the ADA while also leading our staff with hard work, dedication and passion," said Katie Warden, Director of the Northwest ADA Center. "John's appointment to assistant director is a well deserved promotion and our entire team is excited to watch him grow the position and lead our center's several initiatives into 2025 and beyond."

In his role as assistant director, Dorris will provide leadership and supervision to advance the mission of the Northwest ADA Center to disseminate information and guidance on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to various stakeholders including neighbors across the region, businesses and state and local governments. In addition, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Northwest ADA center. He is also responsible for monitoring emerging trends to further expand the center's technical assistance, social media and training materials. Dorris will also participate in outreach events with community partners along with acting as the center's media spokesperson.

"I am humbled and honored to receive the appointment to assistant director," said John B. Dorris Esq. "This new position comes with many new responsibilities that I am excited to lead and nurture and with our amazing team in place and the full support of the University of Washington, I am confident that we will continue to support neighbors , businesses and government entities as they work to learn their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act."

In his free time Dorris is an active member of the LGBTQIA sports community and is an advocate for adaptive sports where he participates on many teams and travels across the country to compete. He is a Florida native and enjoys traveling, the outdoors and exploring his new home of Seattle and the entire Northwest region of the United States.

About the Northwest ADA Center: The Northwest ADA Center is funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR), under grant number 90DPAD0002. The Northwest ADA Center is housed within the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington and collaborates with the Center for Technology and Disability Studies (CTDS), an interdisciplinary program within the Center for Human Development and Disability and the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine in the School of Medicine. As the ADA Information Center in Region 10, the Northwest ADA Center has aggressively staffed its project with professionals familiar with disability, rehabilitation, rehab engineering, special education, the built environment, accessibility to buildings and electronic accessibility, civil rights law, and business. The regional advisory committee and our state partners are premier leaders in ADA compliance in each of the states it serves Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. https://nwadacenter.org/

