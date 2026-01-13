The Nova Method™ Launches NovaSight™: An AI Visibility and Optimization Platform for Marketing and Communications Leaders

The Nova Method uniquely pairs PR strategy with AI intelligence to translate complex model signals into targeted actions that strengthen credibility, sharpen differentiation and drive measurable demand. Post this

NovaSight closes a critical blind spot in the modern buyer journey: how brands perform in AI-generated search and recommendations. Today, buyers increasingly consult AI before ever visiting a brand's website, yet most organizations have little to no visibility into whether they are being surfaced in AI-driven answers to user prompts. Without surfaceability in answers, buyers may never reach a brand's owned channels, making third-party credibility, accuracy and narrative control more important than ever. NovaSight gives Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Chief Communications Officers (CCOs) the clarity and actionable technical intelligence required to take control of their AI discoverability.

"As buyers increasingly rely on AI to evaluate vendors, visibility alone isn't enough. What matters is how consistently and accurately your brand is represented across the datasets and third-party sources LLMs draw from," said Christine Bartlett, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Hack The Box. "NovaSight helps us understand how Hack The Box shows up in AI-driven discovery, where our positioning is excelling, and where we're underrepresented. The Nova Method uniquely pairs PR strategy with AI intelligence to translate complex model signals into targeted actions that strengthen credibility, sharpen differentiation and drive measurable demand."

NovaSight Perception Index: Diagnose & Assess AI Visibility

Perception Index offers a comprehensive diagnostic of how AI systems understand and describe a brand across buyer queries. It evaluates four dimensions essential to AI visibility:

Off-site AI Visibility — How often and how accurately a brand appears in answers generated by LLMs.

LLM Brand Perception — How AI tools summarize and characterize the brand

Competitor Comparison — How frequently competitors are surfaced

LCI & SAS Scoring — Proprietary metrics that quantify AI-driven popularity (LLM Citation Index) and accuracy (Semantic Accuracy Score)

The result is a clear, executive-level view of how brands appear in AI and a playbook for improving visibility.

NovaSight SiteOptimizer: Remediate & Optimize Website AI Readiness

While Perception Index diagnoses how LLMs see the brand, SiteOptimizer provides the structural website recommendations needed to improve that perception. Using the principles of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), SiteOptimizer examines the underlying structure of a company's website, the technical foundation AI systems rely on to understand a brand.

SiteOptimizer provides:

On-site Technical Recommendations — A structure to improve how AI reads the website

AEO Structured Data Recommendations — Clean, machine-readable data about the brand, services and audiences

Schema Implementation Recommendations — Standardized markup to ensure AI interprets web pages correctly

Knowledge Graph Architecture — Connections that help AI see the business as a complete, cohesive entity

Combined, Perception Index and SiteOptimizer address both sides of the AI visibility equation:

Diagnose how AI perceives the brand

Provide recommendations to fix the site-level issues that shape AI's interpretation

Improve discoverability, accuracy and competitive presence across AI tools

"AI-driven search is now the gateway to brand discovery," said Christine Perkett, co-founder and CEO of The Nova Method. "NovaSight Perception Index and SiteOptimizer give marketing and communications leaders compelling insights into how their brands are perceived and presented by large language models (LLMs), along with the technical and strategic guidance needed to strengthen that visibility today and stay ahead as AI continues to shape purchasing decisions."

Availability

NovaSight Perception Index and SiteOptimizer are now available as standalone services or as part of The Nova Method's marketing and public relations client engagements. To learn more, visit https://thenovamethod.com/novasight/.

About The Nova Method

The Nova Method is an audience-first, AI-driven marketing communications and PR firm that helps B2B finance, healthcare and technology brands earn attention and inspire action. Rooted in its proprietary framework, The Nova Method combines deep audience intelligence, compelling storytelling and data-driven insights to create authentic engagement that drives loyalty and measurable growth. For more information, visit www.thenovamethod.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

