The Nudyne Group LLC Has Acquired Howard Engineering Heat Transfer Products Corp

STRATFORD, Conn., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THE NUDYNE GROUP LLC is excited to announce the asset acquisition of HOWARD ENGINEERING HEAT TRANSFER PRODUCTS CORP.

Howard Engineering Heat Transfer Products Corp. ("Howard's Engineering"), founded in 1999 by Howard J. Bare, a dedicated engineer passionate about providing reliable products, is a leading manufacturer of heat transfer equipment for demanding industrial and commercial applications. Howard's Engineering designs and manufactures steam and water-to-water heat transfer systems to meet even the most demanding customer requirements and specifications. For additional information, please visit www.howardsengineering.com

The acquisition of Howard's Engineering enhances The Nudyne Group's extensive range of heating products, expanding its capabilities in heating water, oil, and process fluids using advanced heat transfer technologies, especially in commercial and industrial applications. The acquisition includes all the intellectual property and key assets of Howard Engineering Heat Transfer Products Corp., with manufacturing operations moving to Corona, California. The business will continue to design and manufacture the highest-quality heat transfer systems under the name Howard's Engineering Heat Transfer Products LLC.

Headquartered in Stratford, Connecticut, The Nudyne Group LLC is a third-generation privately held company specializing in water heating, hot/cold water storage tanks, thermal energy systems, electric resistive heaters, heat exchangers, and process heating systems. The company's portfolio includes the well-known HVAC brands Hubbell, Vaughn, Ace, Reco, Warren, and now Howard's, with manufacturing operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, South Carolina, and Rhode Island.

Bill Newbauer III, CEO of The Nudyne Group LLC, said: "Howard's Engineering is the perfect addition to our family of companies as we continue to strengthen our capabilities in heat transfer systems. The Howard's acquisition will ensure we maintain our position as a market leader and our ability to meet the changing needs of the commercial and industrial markets as process and water heating systems evolve. We are excited to welcome Howard's employees and customers to our family of companies."

Scott Woerner, former General Manager of Howard Engineering Heat Transfer Products Corp., expressed his confidence in the transition: "I believe that Howard's Engineering has found a great partner in The Nudyne Group, and I am confident the business will have continued success under new ownership. I have no doubt that the Nudyne team will remain committed to providing the highest quality products and service to Howard's customers, a commitment that began over 25 years ago."

For additional information on the companies, please visit www.nudynegroup.com , www.aceheaters.com , www.hubbellheaters.com , www.vaughncorp.com , www.reco-cs.com , www.warrene.com and now www.howardsengineering.com

