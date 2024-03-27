The NYC LL97 and LL84 Compliance Experts at Latitude Compliance Remind NYC Building Owners: The Deadline is Looming to Meet LL97 Carbon Caps Deadline

"By leveraging our services, building owners can streamline their compliance processes, gain valuable insights into energy usage patterns, and ultimately save on energy costs," says Marty Waisbrod the CEO of Latitude Compliance. Post this

LL84 mandates building owners to report energy and water usage annually, providing crucial data for the city to track energy consumption trends and develop strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Compliance with LL84 not only fulfills legal obligations but also plays a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and creating a more sustainable urban environment.

Latitude Compliance offers comprehensive services tailored to assist building owners in meeting LL84 requirements efficiently and accurately. Our team of experts specializes in navigating the complexities of energy reporting, ensuring that clients fulfill their obligations seamlessly while maximizing energy efficiency opportunities.

"We understand the importance of timely and accurate benchmarking for building owners in New York City," says Marty Waisbrod the CEO of Latitude Compliance. "By leveraging our services, building owners can streamline their compliance processes, gain valuable insights into energy usage patterns, and ultimately save on energy costs."

Furthermore, compliance with LL84 directly informs the implementation of Local Law 97 (LL97), which establishes carbon emissions caps for buildings larger than 25,000 square feet. By effectively meeting LL84 requirements, building owners lay the groundwork for compliance with LL97 and avoid unnecessary potential penalties associated with poor benchmarking tactics.

With the benchmarking deadline fast approaching, Latitude Compliance encourages building owners to take proactive steps to ensure compliance with LL84. By partnering with Latitude Compliance, building owners can simplify their compliance efforts, minimize risks, and contribute to New York City's sustainability goals.

Latitude Compliance is committed to supporting property managers and landlords as they navigate the evolving landscape of LL97 and LL84 and related regulations.

