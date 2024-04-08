The NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show is the Ultimate Antique Watch, Jewelry and Estate Shopping Destination This Spring

If you've never shopped a show like this before, this is the place for you. The options are endless, and exhibitors are friendly, sharing knowledge with those who are curious and want to learn more. Post this

In addition to launching a new contemporary designer section, the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show will host a special preview evening on April 18th, from 6PM-8PM, giving attendees an exclusive first look at the stunning array of jewels and objects on display. Notably, this preview evening will serve as a fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds directed toward supporting local jewelry design scholarships. The initiative reflects the show's commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talent in the jewelry design community, ensuring a vibrant future for the industry.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show, now in its spring edition," said Konstantinos I. Leoussis, founder of KIL Promotions. "Building upon the success of our autumn show, we are excited to introduce the contemporary designer section and VIP Early Viewing Party, offering attendees a truly immersive and meaningful experience. If you've never shopped a show like this before, this is the place for you. The options are endless, and exhibitors are friendly, sharing knowledge with those who are curious and want to learn more."

Whether a seasoned collector, industry professional, or enthusiast attending one's first show, the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show offers something for everyone, with a diverse selection of antique and vintage jewelry, watches, and contemporary designs at a wide variety of price points.

The show runs from April 18-21, 2024, at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 110 West 19th Street, New York, NY, 10011, following the success of its predecessor hosted in partnership with NYC Jewelry Week, last November. In addition, the Tokyo Jewelry and Object Show will debut in Japan this summer, and Saturday markets are launching in Manhattan, making 2024 a busy and exciting year for KIL Promotions. To register for this must-attend event, visit the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-spring-jewelry-object-show-tickets-823291315487. Visit the website at https://www.nycjaos.com. To contact KIL Promotions to discuss vendor, sponsorship, advertising, and partnership inquiries, email [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, email Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

With offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan, KIL Promotions was established in 2023 as an antidote to the lack of diverse direct-to-consumer, jewelry-related events in New York City. The company is dedicated to creating accessible opportunities for vendors of all kinds, from all over the world, and curating a range of events spanning antique and vintage jewelry and watches, art objects, and contemporary jewelry design.

