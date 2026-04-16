The Office Gurus expands U.S. onshore and nearshore outsourcing capabilities

The Office Gurus (TOG), a global provider of onshore and nearshore outsourcing and customer experience (CX) solutions, today revealed expanded capabilities designed to help U.S. businesses scale customer support, sales operations, and back-office services while maintaining high-quality customer engagement.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Office Gurus (TOG), a global provider of onshore and nearshore outsourcing and customer experience (CX) solutions, today revealed expanded capabilities designed to help U.S. businesses scale customer support, sales operations, and back-office services while maintaining high-quality customer engagement.
Learn more about The Office Gurus at https://theofficegurus.com/.
With operations across the United States, Belize, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, The Office Gurus delivers a flexible outsourcing model that combines U.S.-based onshore teams with nearshore contact center operations. This approach allows organizations to control operational costs while maintaining cultural alignment, strong communication, and collaboration across overlapping U.S. time zones.
"As companies face rising operational costs and increasing customer expectations, they need outsourcing partners that deliver both scalability and quality," said Fabiola Marroquin, Director of Client Experience & Growth at The Office Gurus. "Our blended onshore and nearshore delivery model enables businesses to grow quickly while maintaining the responsive, human-centered customer experience their customers expect."
A Strategic Alternative to Offshore Outsourcing
Many organizations are shifting toward nearshore outsourcing providers to improve communication, operational oversight, and customer experience outcomes. Nearshore delivery offers geographic proximity, time-zone alignment, and cultural compatibility with North American markets.
The Office Gurus helps companies balance cost efficiency and service quality through a distributed contact center network that supports global brands and fast-growing businesses.
Customer Experience and BPO Services
The Office Gurus provides scalable contact center outsourcing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including:
- Inbound and outbound customer support
- Technical support and help desk services
- Sales support and lead qualification
- Customer retention and order processing
- Back-office administration and operations
- Omnichannel CX support, including voice, chat, email, and social media
Agents provide multilingual support in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German, enabling businesses to serve diverse customer bases while maintaining consistent service quality.
Helping U.S. Businesses Scale Operations
The Office Gurus supports companies across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, energy, legal services, and home services.
Through its blended delivery model, organizations can:
- Scale customer support operations quickly
- Reduce operational costs without sacrificing quality
- Improve customer satisfaction and retention
- Expand multilingual support capabilities
- Maintain strong security and compliance standards
Businesses interested in learning more about scalable outsourcing solutions can visit https://theofficegurus.com/ to explore available services and CX solutions.
About The Office Gurus
The Office Gurus (TOG) is a global customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider delivering onshore and nearshore contact center solutions for North American businesses. With operations in the United States, Belize, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, the company helps organizations improve customer satisfaction, scale operations, and strengthen customer relationships through technology-enabled support services and highly trained CX professionals.
Media Contact
Matt McGeorge, The Office Gurus, 1 (330) 704-6792, [email protected], https://theofficegurus.com/
SOURCE The Office Gurus
Share this article