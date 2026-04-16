The Office Gurus expands U.S. onshore and nearshore outsourcing capabilities

"Our blended onshore and nearshore delivery model enables businesses to grow quickly while maintaining the responsive, human-centered customer experience their customers expect." Post this

With operations across the United States, Belize, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, The Office Gurus delivers a flexible outsourcing model that combines U.S.-based onshore teams with nearshore contact center operations. This approach allows organizations to control operational costs while maintaining cultural alignment, strong communication, and collaboration across overlapping U.S. time zones.

"As companies face rising operational costs and increasing customer expectations, they need outsourcing partners that deliver both scalability and quality," said Fabiola Marroquin, Director of Client Experience & Growth at The Office Gurus. "Our blended onshore and nearshore delivery model enables businesses to grow quickly while maintaining the responsive, human-centered customer experience their customers expect."

A Strategic Alternative to Offshore Outsourcing

Many organizations are shifting toward nearshore outsourcing providers to improve communication, operational oversight, and customer experience outcomes. Nearshore delivery offers geographic proximity, time-zone alignment, and cultural compatibility with North American markets.

The Office Gurus helps companies balance cost efficiency and service quality through a distributed contact center network that supports global brands and fast-growing businesses.

Customer Experience and BPO Services

The Office Gurus provides scalable contact center outsourcing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including:

Inbound and outbound customer support

Technical support and help desk services

Sales support and lead qualification

Customer retention and order processing

Back-office administration and operations

Omnichannel CX support, including voice, chat, email, and social media

Agents provide multilingual support in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German, enabling businesses to serve diverse customer bases while maintaining consistent service quality.

Helping U.S. Businesses Scale Operations

The Office Gurus supports companies across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, energy, legal services, and home services.

Through its blended delivery model, organizations can:

Scale customer support operations quickly

Reduce operational costs without sacrificing quality

Improve customer satisfaction and retention

Expand multilingual support capabilities

Maintain strong security and compliance standards

Businesses interested in learning more about scalable outsourcing solutions can visit https://theofficegurus.com/ to explore available services and CX solutions.

About The Office Gurus

The Office Gurus (TOG) is a global customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider delivering onshore and nearshore contact center solutions for North American businesses. With operations in the United States, Belize, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, the company helps organizations improve customer satisfaction, scale operations, and strengthen customer relationships through technology-enabled support services and highly trained CX professionals.

Media Contact

Matt McGeorge, The Office Gurus, 1 (330) 704-6792, [email protected], https://theofficegurus.com/

SOURCE The Office Gurus