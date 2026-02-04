The Office Tavern Grill Launches 76¢ Wings Special Across All New Jersey Locations

The daily, dine-in offering expands on one of the restaurant's most popular menu items

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Office Tavern Grill has launched a 76¢ Wings Special, available daily for dine-in guests at all locations in Summit, Ridgewood, East Hanover, and Morristown. The special pairs value with a dining experience centered on comfort, community, and food meant to be enjoyed together.

Wings are one of the most popular items at The Office, and the wing special builds on that demand by introducing additional flavors and more accessible pricing. The special launches six new flavors: Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Memphis Dry Rub, Spicy Peach, and Nashville Hot, which join existing favorites Spicy Buffalo, Apple Butter BBQ, Soy Ginger, and Black Garlic.

"There's something about wings that brings people together; they're meant for sharing," said Kevin Felice, Vice President of 40North. "At The Office, we wanted to elevate our wing lineup with more flavors and offer a special that invites the entire table to indulge, without sacrificing quality or the experience we're known for."

This launch builds on the restaurant's continued evolution as a modern neighborhood tavern. From its recently refreshed menu and updated flagship location in Morristown to its long-standing commitment to scratch-made elements, thoughtful ingredients, and a pioneering beer program, The Office continues to invest in experiences that feel elevated without losing their sense of ease.

The 76¢ Wings Special is available daily and dine-in only at all four New Jersey locations. Guests can order a minimum of eight bone-in wings tossed in a single sauce, or mix and match flavors with an order of ten or more. For more information or to explore the menu, visit officetaverngrill.com.

About The Office Tavern Grill

The Office Tavern Grill is a New Jersey-based restaurant concept from 40North, a family-owned NJ-based hospitality group. With locations in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood, and East Hanover, it offers elevated American comfort food in a warm, welcoming setting. Known for thoughtful ingredients, scratch-made elements, and a pioneering beer program—it was the first in NJ to offer 40 beers on tap—The Office continues to serve as a true neighborhood gathering place for everything from weeknight dinners to celebrations and casual meetups.

Media Contact

Christine Joyce, The Office Tavern Grill, 1 2015720089, [email protected], officetaverngrill.com

