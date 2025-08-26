The Office Tavern Grill Rolls Out Menu Refresh and Updated Look at Flagship Location in Morristown

Led by the team at 40North Restaurants, this neighborhood staple continues to raise the bar for ingredient-driven, approachable dining where quality, comfort, and community come together.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Office Tavern Grill, a longtime New Jersey favorite known for putting a fresh twist on classic American fare, has launched a refreshed menu across all four of its locations in Summit, Ridgewood, East Hanover, and Morristown. The restaurant group's flagship location in Morristown is also debuting a revamped interior, featuring updated decor, an exciting new color palette, and design enhancements that reflect the brand's evolution while preserving its welcoming, neighborhood vibe.

The newly refreshed Morristown location brings a modern upgrade to the beloved tavern atmosphere. Guests can expect a brighter, more inviting space, complete with larger TVs, updated finishes, and an elevated overall design – perfect for gathering, dining, and catching the game.

"The new menu and updated look in Morristown mark the next chapter in our continued evolution as a modern neighborhood gathering spot," said Kevin Felice, Vice President of 40North, the full-service restaurant division of Villa Restaurant Group. "It reflects what our guests have always loved about The Office – familiar flavors done really well, with unexpected touches that make the experience memorable. And with the updates in Morristown, we're showing how our spaces can evolve along with our menu, while staying true to our roots."

The updated menu includes distinctive new items such as the Peach Glazed Baby Back Ribs, Mediterranean Chicken Pita, Shrimp Po'Boy, Birria Tacos, and Miso Glazed Salmon - several are returning hits from The Office's signature Road Trip Menu, a seasonal series that highlights regional American cuisines and allows guests to explore new flavors without ever leaving New Jersey.

"Our goal was to elevate what guests already love while putting a unique spin on classic eats," said Executive Chef Sean Carner. "We listened to our regulars and brought back some of their most-requested items, while introducing new dishes that showcase the creativity of our scratch kitchen and the quality of our ingredients."

That balance between comfort and innovation is exactly what has defined The Office Tavern Grill under the leadership of 40North. While the brand's legacy stretches back decades, its modern identity took shape in 2011, when it was acquired by Villa Restaurant Group, a family-owned hospitality company. Since then, the culinary and operational direction led by Felice and Carner has centered on doing things the right way: house-preparing what matters most, sourcing top-quality ingredients when it adds value, and never compromising on guest experience.

That same philosophy extends to The Office Tavern Grill's trailblazing beer program. The restaurant was the first in New Jersey to offer 40 beers on tap, a legacy it continues to honor through rotating selections, local brewery partnerships, and a beer list curated to surprise and satisfy.

More than just a refresh, this update is a reflection of The Office Tavern Grill's broader purpose: to offer consistently excellent food in a welcoming setting where people come together. Whether it's a post-practice dinner, a weekday lunch, or a game-day hang, each location remains deeply connected to the neighborhoods it serves.

To learn more about The Office Tavern Grill or to view the new menu, please visit officetaverngrill.com.

About The Office Tavern Grill

The Office Tavern Grill is a New Jersey-based restaurant concept from 40North, a family-owned NJ-based hospitality group. With locations in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood, and East Hanover, it offers elevated American comfort food in a warm, welcoming setting. Known for thoughtful ingredients, scratch-made elements, and a pioneering beer program—it was the first in NJ to offer 40 beers on tap—The Office continues to serve as a true neighborhood gathering place for everything from weeknight dinners to celebrations and casual meetups.

