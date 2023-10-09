The Official Netflix Cookbook: 70 Recipes Inspired By Your Favorite Shows and Movies

Out this week: The Official Netflix Cookbook, 70 recipes of Netflix-inspired food and drinks.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 70 recipes, The Official Netflix Cookbook is the perfect gift for the serious streamer in your life. This delicious cookbook, out just in time for the holiday season, offers an exciting array of Netflix-inspired food and drinks to create the best menu to devour along with the latest season of your favorite show.
Insight Editions co-publisher, Vanessa Lopez, says: "We are incredibly excited to publish the first official Netflix cookbook. Every recipe was inspired by the programming that fans love; it's an inspired celebration of creativity and food."
Each chapter, from TUDUM to Watch Parties, offers delicious recipes based on popular Netflix shows and films. that will give viewers the perfect additions to their Grace & Frankie, Squid Game, Cobra Kai, and Heartstopper marathons! Prepare a themed meal to enhance your Witcher viewing experience or make Sweet Inspirations based on Nailed It!
For taste of what the book has to offer, enjoy this recipe inspired by the Fab Five.
Queer Eye Guacamole Cups
The Internet rebelled when Antoni Porowski, the food expert of Queer Eye, stirred a large spoonful of Greek yogurt into his homemade guacamole. Now, it may have been an unconventional choice, but we think Antoni's pairing of creamy, tangy yogurt with guac is an absolutely inspired makeover.
For this perfect-for-TV-watching appetizer, we make a garlicky yogurt crema to dollop on the bottom of our guacamole cups. The crema is topped with a classic guacamole, chopped tomato and radish, and a sprinkle of cilantro and pumpkin seeds.
YIELD: 30 guacamole cups
PREP TIME: 30 minutes
COOK TIME: 15 minutes
YOGURT CREMA
2 limes
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
1⁄4 cup plain Greek yogurt
Pinch of chipotle chili powder or dark chili powder
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon water
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
GUACAMOLE
2 avocados
1 small white onion
1 small bunch fresh cilantro (about 1⁄2 ounce)
1 jalapeño, halved, seeded, and finely chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 medium tomato, cored and chopped
1 small radish, trimmed and chopped
30 tortilla chip cups
1⁄4 cup roasted, salted shelled pumpkin seeds
- To make the yogurt crema: Finely grate the zest of one lime, then juice both limes and set the juice aside. In a small bowl, combine the garlic, lime zest, Greek yogurt, chipotle chili powder or dark chili powder, 2 olive oil, and water. Stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- To make the guacamole: Finely chop 2 tablespoons of the onion (save the remaining onion for your own use). Finely chop the cilantro leaves and stems.
- Halve the avocados, remove the pits, and scoop the flesh into a medium bowl. Coarsely mash the avocado with a fork. In the same bowl, add the onion, half of the chopped jalapeño, and 1 tablespoon of the lime juice. Stir to combine, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more lime juice, 1⁄2 teaspoon at a time if you want more acid, or more jalapeño for more spice. Stir in half of the chopped cilantro.
- In a small bowl, combine the tomato and radish. Season with a pinch 5 of salt.
- To assemble the guacamole cups: Arrange the tortilla chip cups on a serving platter. Spoon a little yogurt crema at the bottom of each cup, then top with the guacamole. Garnish the cups with the tomato and radish, pumpkin seeds, and remaining cilantro.
