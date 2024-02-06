The Ohana Expands Its Reach: The Luxury Rehab Is Adding Capacity to Hawaii Location and Opening a California Location in 2024

The Ohana Sets to Broaden Its Reach with New Beds in Hawaii and a Fresh Facility in California

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ohana, a world-class detox and residential inpatient treatment program, announces plans for expansion in 2024. In response to unprecedented demand for its services, The Ohana will be adding four additional beds to its Hawaii location, enhancing its capacity to provide personalized care and support to individuals on their journey to recovery. The ownership group of The Ohana is also set to open a second location in California by the end of Q2 2024, extending its renowned treatment program to a new market.

The Ohana offers resort-style detox and addiction treatment rehabilitation services. A hallmark of the treatment plan is exposing clients to the magical surroundings unique to Hawaii.

Founder Elliott Michael Smith was drawn to Hawaii when he sought treatment for himself years ago. Finding there were no evidence-based high-end options on the islands, he committed to creating one. In 2020, he fulfilled his promise when The Ohana, the first world-class, luxury drug and alcohol rehab center in Hawaii, opened its doors.

At The Ohana, clients have access to a comprehensive range of medical & clinical services designed to address their physical and mental health needs. These services include psychiatric evaluations, medication management, EMDR therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and a robust supportive family program.

Clients also enjoy luxurious spa treatments, such as massage and acupuncture, as well as holistic practices like yoga and meditation. Nutritious meals prepared by a gourmet chef ensure that clients receive the nourishment they need to thrive.

The Ohana also offers one-of-a-kind adventure therapy activities that take advantage of the majestic Hawaiian location. Therapeutic adventures such as snorkeling, hiking, and ocean boat tours provide opportunities for teamwork, personal growth, and self-discovery.

In late 2024, The Ohana will expand from 8 residential client capacity to 12. The expansion is a result of the high demand for the services. Smith is excited that the expansion means that they can help more clients, without sacrificing the intimacy of their one-on-one customized care.

"Our mission at The Ohana is comprehensive, compassionate, and evidence-based addiction treatment services that empower individuals and families on their journey to lasting recovery," says Smith. "With our expansion plans, we are committed to reaching more people in need and continuing to set the standard for excellence in addiction treatment and recovery support."

The group behind The Ohana, led by Smith, will open a California location. Like The Ohana, the new location will take advantage of its desert location as a therapeutic focus.

The group seeks out locations that have a spiritual component, like Hawaii and the California desert. They believe that location and the activities afforded are an integral part of healing.

Since its opening, The Ohana has become a beacon of hope and transformation for individuals seeking recovery from addiction and mental health challenges. Founded by Smith, a veteran of the entertainment industry, The Ohana offers a unique approach that combines evidence-based modalities with holistic and adventure therapy. With Joint Commission Accreditation, State Licensing, and State Accreditation, The Ohana is Hawaii's top-rated program, known for its commitment to providing compassionate and effective evidence-based clinical care.

As The Ohana looks towards the positive changes in 2024, it remains dedicated to inspiring positive change in the lives of those affected by addiction, offering hope, healing, and a path to a brighter, healthier future.

For more information about The Ohana and its expansion plans, please visit http://www.theohanahawaii.com.

