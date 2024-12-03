The Ohio Society of CPAs Launches 'Look Beyond' to Address Ohio's CPA Talent Shortage

New Initiative Tackles Workforce Gaps as Two-Thirds of Ohio CPAs Approach Retirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohio's economic future is at risk as 65% of the state's CPAs approach retirement. The Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPAs) is tackling this urgent talent shortage with "Look Beyond," a campaign designed to attract students and professionals to accounting careers, address workforce gaps and expand access to the profession.

"'Look Beyond' reimagines accounting as a career of innovation, leadership and opportunity," said Scott Wiley, OSCPA president and CEO. "This campaign strengthens OSCPA's commitment to growing Ohio's CPA pipeline and ensuring the profession remains vital to our state's economy."

CPAs are essential to Ohio's economy, providing expertise in industries like healthcare, technology and manufacturing. With CPA jobs projected to grow by 22% by 2028—outpacing other accounting roles—the profession offers competitive starting salaries around $65,000 and significant opportunities for advancement.

OSCPA Leads the Charge to Expand Ohio's CPA Pipeline

The OSCPA leads initiatives to grow Ohio's CPA pipeline through programs funded by The Ohio CPA Foundation and informed by the Ohio Accounting Talent Coalition, a member-led advisory group of 55 leaders from business, academia, government and nonprofits. The Coalition played a key role in shaping "Look Beyond" to align with workforce needs and create opportunities for aspiring CPAs.

Key programs supported through the Foundation include:

CPA Camp and Accounting Career Days: Events introducing students to CPA careers and essential skills

Digital Badges and Industry-Recognized Credentials: Tools that develop financial skills and display students' progress to employers

The Accounting Careers Leadership Academy (ACLA): A virtual, all-expense-paid program connecting students with Ohio's top industry leaders and fostering leadership development

"These programs are inspiring students to pursue accounting careers and building Ohio's future CPA workforce," said Rick Fedorovich, executive chairman of Bober Markey Fedorovich and OSCPA board chair.

Shaping the Future of Accounting

Programs like Accounting Career Day are already reshaping how students view the profession.

Ana Condric, an OSCPA student ambassador and Bowling Green State University MAcc student shared, "I didn't realize how many ways CPAs can make a difference. Hearing real stories from professionals showed me how I could use my skills to help businesses and communities thrive."

Each year, OSCPA's programs engage hundreds of students, sparking interest in accounting and preparing the profession's future leaders.

The OSCPA invites educational institutions, organizations and firms to:

Host an Accounting Career Day through the University Partnership Program

Sponsor a CPA Camp or other similar initiatives

Mentor aspiring CPAs

Support efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in the profession

Together, we can expand Ohio's CPA pipeline and strengthen the profession for generations to come. Visit www.ohiocpa.com/look-beyond to learn how to get involved.

About OSCPA

The Ohio Society of CPA is recognized as one of the nation's leading accounting associations, representing Ohio's CPAs, accountants, and related business professionals who are the strategic financial advisers to Ohio's top businesses. Driven by our values in professionalism, integrity, excellence, and diversity, OSCPA advances the interests of its members through strong advocacy and a multi-faceted continuing education program to keep CPAs prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex business and regulatory environment.

Media Contact

Kim Markus, Inspire PR Group for The Ohio Society of CPAs, 1 440-864-8270, [email protected], https://ohiocpa.com/

SOURCE The Ohio Society of CPAs