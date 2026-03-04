The Ohio State University and IronCircle Announce Partnership to Accelerate Cybersecurity Workforce Development

IronCircle and The Ohio State University have partnered to expand access to hands-on, AI-powered cybersecurity education for adult learners and working professionals. The collaboration delivers immersive, performance-based training designed to build real-world cyber skills and help address the growing cybersecurity workforce gap.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IronCircle, the AI-powered cybersecurity workforce development platform, today announced a new partnership with The Ohio State University to expand access to hands-on, career-ready cybersecurity training for reskillers, adult learners, and working professionals pursuing continuing education.

The partnership brings together Ohio State's leadership in workforce development and continuing education with IronCircle's immersive, performance-based cyber training platform. Together, the two organizations will deliver applied cybersecurity programs designed to prepare learners for real-world security roles across enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Built for today's cyber threat landscape, IronCircle's training environment moves beyond theory and multiple-choice tests. Learners develop practical capability through live cyber simulations, adversary emulation, blue team defense exercises, and real-world incident response scenarios that mirror the environments used by today's security teams. The platform combines AI-powered coaching, adaptive learning paths, and performance-based certifications that validate job-ready skills employers can trust.

With more than 500,000 cybersecurity roles currently unfilled in the United States, employers are facing an urgent need for security professionals who can demonstrate real operational capability from day one. Through this partnership, Ohio State and IronCircle will help close the skills gap by delivering a modern, applied learning experience that equips learners with the technical readiness, confidence, and hands-on experience required for high-demand cybersecurity roles.

"Ohio State has a strong commitment to workforce innovation and lifelong learning," said Jessica Phillips, Senior Director of Professional and Continuing Education. "By partnering with IronCircle, we are expanding access to industry-aligned cybersecurity training that prepares learners for real-world roles and supports career mobility in one of the fastest-growing fields in the economy."

"Cybersecurity education must reflect the realities of the modern threat landscape," said Mike Passaro, Chief Product Officer at IronCircle. "Our partnership with The Ohio State University allows us to scale a training model built on real-world practice, measurable performance, and employer-aligned outcomes. Together, we're empowering learners to build true cyber capability."

The partnership supports IronCircle's vision to modernize cyber education through advanced AI-driven instruction and applied, performance-based learning. IronCircle's platform blends adaptive coaching, real-time performance feedback, and scenario-driven labs that mirror the environments used by modern security teams. Learners progress from foundational concepts to hands-on exercises, live simulations, and performance-based assessments designed to measure real capability, not memorization. The result is a scalable, outcomes-driven training ecosystem that produces graduates with proven, job-ready skills and gives institutions and employers a dependable framework for developing high-caliber cybersecurity talent.

About IronCircle

IronCircle is redefining cyber education for individuals, universities, and enterprises with the world's first AI-powered cyber training metaverse. The platform is an adaptive proving ground where learners move seamlessly from theory to hands-on labs to real-world certification. Powered by adaptive AI mentors and immersive, technical environments, IronCircle builds skills through guided practice and performance-based assessments not memorization or multiple choice tests. Learners advance through career-aligned pathways, earning credentials that reflect real capability. The platform is entirely browser-based with no setup, enabling instant access to job-ready experience from anywhere. To learn more, visit ironcircle.com.

About Professional and Continuing Education at The Ohio State University

Ohio State's Professional and Continuing Education is the university's front door to lifelong learning and career advancement beyond degrees. Professional and Continuing Education at Ohio State connects learners with short-term, skill-building opportunities designed to meet workforce needs. These include noncredit certificates, industry-recognized certifications, continuing education units (CEUs), custom trainings, and more — delivered online, in person, or in hybrid formats. To learn more and register, visit continuinged.osu.edu.

