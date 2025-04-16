The Ohio State University Launches First Global Survey to Study Ibogaine Treatment Outcomes

This survey represents a unique opportunity for patients to contribute their experiences to science and potentially help shape future research and treatment approaches. Post this

"With an estimated 10,000 people worldwide having undergone ibogaine treatment, this research addresses a critical knowledge gap in our understanding of alternative approaches to treating some of our most challenging health conditions," said Dr. Davis. "This survey represents a unique opportunity for patients to contribute their experiences to science and potentially help shape future research and treatment approaches."

Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from the root bark of the Tabernanthe iboga plant native to Central Africa, has shown promising results in treating various substance use disorders, particularly opioid dependence. Despite encouraging anecdotal reports and preliminary research, ibogaine remains classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the United States, though it is legally available in countries including Mexico, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Africa.

Recent studies suggest ibogaine may be effective in reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug cravings while promoting neuroplasticity. A 2024 Stanford University study found ibogaine treatment was associated with significant improvements in cognitive function, emotional regulation, and reductions in PTSD and TBI symptoms among Special Operations veterans.

The anonymous online survey will investigate:

Patient demographics and treatment details

Acute and enduring effects of ibogaine

Therapeutic effects on substance withdrawal, cravings, and use

Effects on PTSD, TBI, and other mental health conditions

Safety concerns and adverse events

Personal meaning of the ibogaine experience

The survey takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete, is entirely anonymous, and is open to anyone 18 or older who has taken ibogaine at least once in their lifetime and is fluent in English.

"The data from this global survey will help establish evidence-based protocols for screening, administration, and aftercare, while potentially influencing regulatory decisions about ibogaine's future as a medical treatment," said Dr. Stacey Armstrong, co-investigator on the study. "This patient survey represents an important step toward understanding the real-world applications and limitations of ibogaine."

How to Participate

Individuals who have received ibogaine treatment can participate by visiting ibogainepatientsurvey.org to learn more about the study and access the secure online survey.

About the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education

The Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education (CPDRE) at The Ohio State University is a leading academic institution in psychedelic research. Its mission is to explore and advance the research about psychedelic drugs and their effects, and to disseminate the knowledge about psychedelics through education initiatives at the college, university, and local, national, and international locations. The Global Ibogaine Patient Survey is funded by the Herbert W. Hoover Foundation.

