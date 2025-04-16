The Ohio State University Launches First Global Survey to Study Ibogaine Treatment Outcomes

Research seeks participants to share experiences with ibogaine treatment for addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, or other conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ohio State University's Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education (CPDRE) has launched the Global Ibogaine Patient Survey, the first large-scale international study collecting real-world evidence on the safety and effectiveness of ibogaine treatment. The research, led by Dr. Alan K. Davis, Associate Professor of Social Work, aims to gather comprehensive data from thousands of individuals who have received ibogaine treatment for substance use disorders, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other conditions.
Ibogaine is currently in the spotlight as state and federal policymakers reconsider its potential therapeutic value. The Texas Ibogaine Initiative (Texas House Bill 3717 and Senate Bill 2308) is a 2025 legislative effort led by Texas State Representative Cody Harris to secure $50 million in funding for research into ibogaine-assisted therapy for U.S. military veterans suffering from opioid use disorder and other mental health conditions.
"With an estimated 10,000 people worldwide having undergone ibogaine treatment, this research addresses a critical knowledge gap in our understanding of alternative approaches to treating some of our most challenging health conditions," said Dr. Davis. "This survey represents a unique opportunity for patients to contribute their experiences to science and potentially help shape future research and treatment approaches."
Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from the root bark of the Tabernanthe iboga plant native to Central Africa, has shown promising results in treating various substance use disorders, particularly opioid dependence. Despite encouraging anecdotal reports and preliminary research, ibogaine remains classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the United States, though it is legally available in countries including Mexico, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Africa.
Recent studies suggest ibogaine may be effective in reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug cravings while promoting neuroplasticity. A 2024 Stanford University study found ibogaine treatment was associated with significant improvements in cognitive function, emotional regulation, and reductions in PTSD and TBI symptoms among Special Operations veterans.
The anonymous online survey will investigate:
- Patient demographics and treatment details
- Acute and enduring effects of ibogaine
- Therapeutic effects on substance withdrawal, cravings, and use
- Effects on PTSD, TBI, and other mental health conditions
- Safety concerns and adverse events
- Personal meaning of the ibogaine experience
The survey takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete, is entirely anonymous, and is open to anyone 18 or older who has taken ibogaine at least once in their lifetime and is fluent in English.
"The data from this global survey will help establish evidence-based protocols for screening, administration, and aftercare, while potentially influencing regulatory decisions about ibogaine's future as a medical treatment," said Dr. Stacey Armstrong, co-investigator on the study. "This patient survey represents an important step toward understanding the real-world applications and limitations of ibogaine."
How to Participate
Individuals who have received ibogaine treatment can participate by visiting ibogainepatientsurvey.org to learn more about the study and access the secure online survey.
About the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education
The Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education (CPDRE) at The Ohio State University is a leading academic institution in psychedelic research. Its mission is to explore and advance the research about psychedelic drugs and their effects, and to disseminate the knowledge about psychedelics through education initiatives at the college, university, and local, national, and international locations. The Global Ibogaine Patient Survey is funded by the Herbert W. Hoover Foundation.
