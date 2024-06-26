The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery Unveils New Website, Celebrates Legacy of Pappy Van Winkle

"This website is a tribute to my grandfather's legacy and our family's dedication to producing world-class bourbon. It's a way for us to connect more intimately with our customers and share the passion behind our craft." Post this

The new website, designed to reflect the storied history and commitment to quality that defines its signature whiskies, provides an immersive experience for bourbon enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Visitors can explore the brand's origins and stay updated with the latest news and releases.

"We are thrilled to finally present our story through our own lens," said Julian Van Winkle III, President of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. "This website is a tribute to my grandfather's legacy and our family's dedication to producing world-class bourbon. It's a way for us to connect more intimately with our customers and share the passion behind our craft."

The site features several unique elements, including:

Heritage Showcase: A detailed narrative of the Van Winkle family's history, starting from Pappy's days as a young whiskey salesperson.

Audio Tour: An engaging "audio tour" of the Heritage timeline, narrated by Wright Thompson, author of Pappyland, allowing users to sit back and listen to the family's storied past.

Scarcity Insights: A section where Preston Van Winkle addresses the scarcity of their products and offers tips and tricks on how enthusiasts can increase their chances of obtaining them.

Tasting Notes: Audio clips featuring Julian Van Winkle III discussing tasting notes and sharing anecdotes about each of Old Rip Van Winkle's products.

Highlighted Goods: A selection of Old Rip labeled products sold by Pappy & Co., the lifestyle goods company founded by the Van Winkle triplet daughters.

To commemorate the launch, the Van Winkle family and a select group of collaborators gathered last Friday, June 14th, for an intimate celebration. The event captured the essence of the Van Winkle tradition and featured highlights of the new website. Photos and videos of the website and event will be shared on social media in the following weeks.

The development of the new website was a collaborative effort with Char3, a digital product agency known for its expertise in bringing brands' stories and digital products to life through innovative design and strategy. The result is a platform that not only showcases the heritage of The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery but also enhances the user experience for all who visit.

"Our goal was to create a site that honors the legacy of Pappy Van Winkle while providing a modern touch," said Todd Pritts, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Char3. "We had an amazing team and worked closely with the Van Winkles, allowing us to craft a website that truly reflects their family's dedication to excellence."

For more information, visit https://www.oldrip.com

About The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery:

Founded on the principles of quality and tradition, The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery has been producing premium bourbon for generations. Our commitment to craftsmanship and heritage continues to be reflected in every bottle.

