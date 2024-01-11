The Old Testament Prophets Weren't So Different From Ministers Today

Xulon Press presents the culmination of an OT commentary series.
OLNEY, England, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Beryl Lavender finishes her four-volume commentary on the Old Testament with A Warning For Our Times: The Fourth Volume Of "Is The Bible A Dangerous Book" ($18.99, paperback, 9781662890130; $8.99, e-book, 9781662890147).
This final volume focuses on the books of the prophets, and Lavender shows how remarkably similar their times were to ours, since the ancient Israelites rejected God, demanded their rights, practiced whatever sex they liked, and abused the poor and the weak. The prophets repeatedly warned that disaster would follow, and it did. They also promised that a Messiah would come…and He did!
"A Warning for Our Times shows how the prophets predicted that the Messiah, a descendant of David, would enable all who turned to him, in whatever age and in whatever circumstance, to become citizens of the Kingdom of God," said Lavender.
South African born Beryl Lavender is a former journalist and teacher of English and Divinity now living in Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom. She received her degree in English and History from the University of Natal, was a reporter on The Eastern Province Herald in Port Elizabeth, and taught English and Divinity at Michaelhouse, one of South Africa's top public schools.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Warning For Our Times is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Beryl Lavender, Salem Author Services, 0-795-278-8514, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article