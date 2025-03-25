The Oncology Brothers & Two Onc Docs Announce 2025 Fellows' Board Prep Event in Chicago

This high-impact board prep and recertification program will provide fellows and oncologists with expert insights, real-world applications, and career-advancing opportunities.

BRIELLE, N.J. , March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oncology Brothers, Rahul Gosain, M.D., MBA, and Rohit Gosain, M.D., with Two Onc Docs—Karine Tawagi, M.D., and Samantha Armstrong, M.D.—in collaboration with SignifyMD, led by founders Courtney Leonard and Kerrie Keegan, are excited to announce Clinicals to Exam: Oncology Board Review, an innovative fellows' board prep and oncology recertification event.

Set for Thursday, May 29, and coinciding with the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, this program is designed to equip fellows with essential knowledge and practical strategies to excel in their board exams and future careers. The four-hour live event will be followed by a networking session to foster professional connections.

"This newly launched event will serve as a valuable supplemental resource for early-career oncologists, focusing on education and strategies that attendees can immediately apply in their board exams and recertifications," said Dr. Tawagi, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Illinois Cancer Center.

Event Highlights

Targeted board review: Two Onc Docs will present foundational oncology knowledge, followed by the Oncology Brothers' practical treatment algorithms and real-world applications, culminating in engaging Q&A discussions.

Exclusive panels: Special sessions will cover key career-building topics, including how to successfully partner with industry for clinical trials and other pivotal initiatives.

Professional development perks: Networking opportunities will facilitate interactions.

Complimentary registration: The event is free for all fellows and health care professionals seeking to enhance their oncology expertise; limited spots are available.

This meeting will precede the Oncology Brothers' Advancements in Oncology live event, taking place Saturday, May 31, in Chicago. The signature program will feature expert-led panels on breast, lung, gastrointestinal, and genitourinary cancers.

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of digital and live experiences through these valuable events, empowering today's physicians and tomorrow's thought leaders," shared SignifyMD co-founder, Courtney Leonard.

Two Onc Docs: Innovators in Digital Board Prep

Dr. Tawagi (University of Illinois Cancer Center oncologist) and Dr. Armstrong (assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center) launched the Two Onc Docs podcast to offer high-yield, concise episodes tailored for oncology board prep. Their collaboration began in 2019, when they met as first-year fellows at the ASCO Annual Meeting. While preparing for their oncology board exams in 2021, they noticed a gap in quick, digestible resources and created a widely popular educational podcast to support fellow oncologists in their studies.

The Oncology Brothers: Leaders in Bridging Research and Practice

Drs. Rahul and Rohit Gosain are renowned digital thought leaders in community oncology, dedicated to closing the gap between academic research and real-world practice. Their influential programs—including Treatment Algorithms, Conference Highlights, Tox Check, and Challenging Cases podcast/video series; unique multidisciplinary roundtables; and live events—have redefined learning in community oncology.

"Our programs aim to provide community oncologists with the tools and knowledge they need to stay at the forefront of rapidly evolving cancer research," said Dr. Rohit Gosain, Medical Director of Hematology/Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University at Buffalo. "Bridging the gap between data and practice remains our priority."

Additional 2025 Events

In addition to the Clinicals to Exam and AIO events in May, the Oncology Brothers' exciting 2025 lineup includes:

Upstate Cancer Symposium (CME) Event: June 21 in Buffalo, N.Y.

in Advancements in Oncology: December (date TBD) in Orlando, Fla. , during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Conference

, during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Conference Advancements in Oncology: December (date TBD) in San Antonio, Texas , during the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

To register, please visit bit.ly/boards2025.

For more information on the Oncology Brothers' programs, contact Leonard at [email protected].

About the Oncology Brothers

Rahul Gosain, MD, MBA, and Rohit Gosain, MD—widely recognized as the Oncology Brothers—are board-certified experts in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. They specialize in bridging the gap between community practice and academic research, delivering actionable insights, conference highlights, and practice-changing data to empower oncologists in real-world settings.

About Two Onc Docs

Samantha Armstrong, MD, and Karine Tawagi, MD, board-certified in hematology and oncology, created Two Onc Docs to provide concise board review episodes for busy trainees. Designed to supplement traditional study resources, their podcast delivers high-yield content you can fit into your busy daily routine.

About SignifyMD

SignifyMD is a premier consulting and media agency that empowers oncologists and health care professionals through tailored brand management and strategic outreach. With an innovative approach, SignifyMD helps physicians expand their influence, share their expertise, and drive meaningful engagement in the medical community.

