The Oncology Brothers Announce Practice-Changing Lung Cancer Event

BRIELLE, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oncology Brothers, Drs. Rahul Gosain, MD, MBA, and Rohit Gosain, MD, in collaboration with SignifyMD and Oncology News Central, are pleased to announce, "Advancements in Oncology: Today's Data for Tomorrow's Practice," an exclusive live event coinciding with the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). Scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the Skybox Penthouse at DiamondView Tower in San Diego, the event will spotlight the latest advances in lung cancer treatments and how they apply to day-to-day oncology practice.

Co-moderated by the Oncology Brothers, the event will provide an in-depth overview of current lung cancer therapeutic approaches and latest developments in the field. The program is part of a strategic partnership with SignifyMD, a key opinion leader liaison and brand management agency and Oncology News Central, a leading destination for practicing community oncologists, where the content derived from the meeting will post.

The 2-hour meeting will begin with refreshments and a networking session, followed by 1.5 hours of expert panel discussions on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic NSCLC, and small cell lung cancer. The panels will integrate the latest research and clinical insights, including new data from WCLC, and will offer a present-day perspective on lung cancer treatment.

Featured Panelists Include:

Charu Aggarwal , MD, MPH, FASCO - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

, MD, MPH, FASCO - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center Narjust Florez, MD, FASCO - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Rami Manochakian, MD, FASCO - Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Jarushka Naidoo, M.B.B.Ch. - Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre

Estelamari Rodriguez, MD, MPH - Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Eric Kumar Singhi, MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Rahul Gosain, medical director at the Wilmot Cancer Institute and co-host of the event, expressed, "Our Advancements in Oncology events aim to significantly enhance the knowledge base of community oncologists. Staying abreast of the latest innovations in lung cancer is crucial as research evolves rapidly."

"After attending major conferences like WCLC, it's crucial that community oncologists have actionable strategies to bring back to their practices. Our event is designed with that in mind. Participants can expect a highly engaging and informative experience, with insights from top experts that translate into real-world applications for improving patient care," added Dr. Rohit Gosain, Medical Director of Hematology/Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Southtowns.

The event is open to healthcare professionals, including oncologists, fellows, and oncology nurses. Registration is available at bit.ly/AIOWCLC24.

Future "Advancements in Oncology" meetings scheduled in 2024 will be held during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting in San Diego, CA, and at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in San Antonio, TX.

About The Oncology Brothers

Drs. Rahul Gosain, MD, MBA, and Rohit Gosain, MD, known as The Oncology Brothers, are board-certified in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. They work as generalists in community settings, bridging the gap between community practice and academic research with key insights, conference summaries, and practice-changing data. www.oncbrothers.com

About SignifyMD

SignifyMD is a leading consulting agency offering tailored services and brand management for key opinion leaders and medical professionals. With a focus on innovation, SignifyMD helps physicians expand their reach and share their expertise, making it the top choice for those looking to enhance their impact in the healthcare field. www.signifymd.com

About Oncology News Central

Oncology News Central provides comprehensive news and insights for oncologists and oncology professionals. ONC focuses on clinical advances, drug approvals, and emerging trends, delivering expert analysis and practical commentary to enhance patient care and support oncology practice. www.oncologynewscentral.com

