American artist Michelle Larsen pioneers a one-of-a-kind art form that merges sculpture and oil painting — a breakthrough that artificial intelligence cannot duplicate.
NILES, Mich., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As artificial intelligence floods the art world with machine-made images, one artist has created a medium that no algorithm can imitate. Michelle Larsen is the only artist in the world who invented and practices sculpted paper painting, a pioneering art form that fuses relief sculpture with oil painting.
Her technique begins with layers of sculpted paper built directly onto canvas, creating bold three-dimensional surfaces that protrude up to five inches from the canvas. She then paints each relief in oils, giving her works movement, depth, and texture that demand to be experienced in person.
Larsen's innovation has been recognized internationally. She was named one of the Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art by ArtTour International Magazine, featured on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York City, and has received multiple Palm Art Awards.
Her exhibitions include shows in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and France, and her work has been covered by outlets including Yahoo Finance, The Chicago Journal, and The American Reporter.
By positioning her work as both forward-looking and AI-proof, Larsen is sparking interest among collectors, critics, and art lovers who seek originality in an era of replication.
About Michelle Larsen
- Michelle Larsen is the sole originator of sculpted paper painting, a dimensional art form she pioneered by layering sculpted paper onto canvas and finishing it with oil paint. While many artists work with paper in various ways, Larsen is the only artist in the world to have created and developed this unique fusion of sculpture and painting. Recognized internationally for her innovation, she continues to define and expand this medium.
