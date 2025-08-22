The Only Artist in the World Doing This: Michelle Larsen's Sculpted Paper Paintings Are AI-Proof and Future-Ready

"I didn't want to copy what had already been done. I created something entirely new," says Larsen. "In a digital age, when AI can mimic almost anything, sculpted paper painting proves that the future of art still belongs to human invention and authenticity." Post this

Larsen's innovation has been recognized internationally. She was named one of the Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art by ArtTour International Magazine, featured on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York City, and has received multiple Palm Art Awards.

Her exhibitions include shows in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and France, and her work has been covered by outlets including Yahoo Finance, The Chicago Journal, and The American Reporter.

By positioning her work as both forward-looking and AI-proof, Larsen is sparking interest among collectors, critics, and art lovers who seek originality in an era of replication.

About Michelle Larsen

Michelle Larsen is the sole originator of sculpted paper painting, a dimensional art form she pioneered by layering sculpted paper onto canvas and finishing it with oil paint. While many artists work with paper in various ways, Larsen is the only artist in the world to have created and developed this unique fusion of sculpture and painting. Recognized internationally for her innovation, she continues to define and expand this medium.

