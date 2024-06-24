The Only Hudson River Cruises in the World: American Introduces New Hudson River Summer Classics

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it has completed the first few sailings of their newest itinerary, an 8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic, and already tripled the number of departures available for the cruise in 2025. American is the only cruise line in the world to offer overnight luxury river cruises exploring the Hudson River, and for years the company's popular Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises have operated only in September and October, often selling out over a year in advance. This year, the Line tested several early summer sailings in May and June, along a new 8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary, which sails roundtrip from NYC and explores throughout the Hudson River Valley. The new cruise offers magnificent views of Manhattan's famous skyline, sails right past the Statue of Liberty, and visits: Catskill, Albany, Kingston, Hyde Park, West Point, and Sleepy Hollow, New York, and includes excursions in NYC.
GUILFORD, Conn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American's new Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary is similar to the Line's popular Fall Foliage cruise, offering lots of great excursions to cultural sites throughout the Valley, but the new cruise also provides a great new way to explore the Hudson Valley during summertime—harkening back to a time when summer sojourns throughout the region were a popular vacation option for families and couples alike. The new Summer Classics are also particularly convenient for New Yorkers, with ships departing from Pier 81 right near the Intrepid.
These exclusive Hudson River cruises operate aboard the newest modern riverboats and small ships in the country, which offer 100% private balcony accommodations, spacious and comfortable indoor and outdoor lounges, walking tracks, and amenities on par with the finest river cruises in the world. American's new small ships also offer sweeping river views from nearly every space on board, as guests are transported along the river.
Over the past century, the Hudson River Valley has been home to U.S. presidents, titans of industry, illustrious artists, and both famous and infamous Gilded Age characters. The region is steeped in history and offers many historic sites. Local guides and experts will lead American's guests through all the area's renowned points of interest, including visits to West Point Military Academy, FDR's Presidential Library & Museum in Hyde Park, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and Lyndhurst. The itinerary also offers a guided exploration of New York City including a special World Trade Center experience, and the opportunity to visit Sleepy Hollow where Washington Irving's most famous novel, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, was written while Irving lived on the banks of the Hudson at his home, Sunnyside.
American has already completed the first several sailings of the new Hudson River Summer Classics, with the last 2024 cruise concluding in NYC tomorrow, on June 25th. Next year, the company is offering more than triple the number of summer departures, offering sailings all throughout June, July, and August, in addition to the ever-popular fall departures in late September and October.
All American's Hudson River cruises are further highlighted with onboard enrichment and nightly entertainment, all-inclusive fine dining, and complimentary cocktails every evening.
American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country. The company's award-winning small ships and riverboats build on American's 50-year history of unique exploration in the United States. The company now offers luxury experiences in 35 states. With the only completely U.S. flagged fleet, American is the only company that sails 100% domestic river and coastal cruise itineraries in the U.S.A.
