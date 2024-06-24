The Only Hudson River Cruises in the World: American Introduces New Hudson River Summer Classics

American is the only cruise line in the world to offer overnight luxury river cruises exploring the Hudson River. Post this

Over the past century, the Hudson River Valley has been home to U.S. presidents, titans of industry, illustrious artists, and both famous and infamous Gilded Age characters. The region is steeped in history and offers many historic sites. Local guides and experts will lead American's guests through all the area's renowned points of interest, including visits to West Point Military Academy, FDR's Presidential Library & Museum in Hyde Park, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and Lyndhurst. The itinerary also offers a guided exploration of New York City including a special World Trade Center experience, and the opportunity to visit Sleepy Hollow where Washington Irving's most famous novel, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, was written while Irving lived on the banks of the Hudson at his home, Sunnyside.

American has already completed the first several sailings of the new Hudson River Summer Classics, with the last 2024 cruise concluding in NYC tomorrow, on June 25th. Next year, the company is offering more than triple the number of summer departures, offering sailings all throughout June, July, and August, in addition to the ever-popular fall departures in late September and October.

All American's Hudson River cruises are further highlighted with onboard enrichment and nightly entertainment, all-inclusive fine dining, and complimentary cocktails every evening.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country. The company's award-winning small ships and riverboats build on American's 50-year history of unique exploration in the United States. The company now offers luxury experiences in 35 states. With the only completely U.S. flagged fleet, American is the only company that sails 100% domestic river and coastal cruise itineraries in the U.S.A.

