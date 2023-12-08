The Only Toy Show on the East Coast in 2024 Launches in February

The only toy trade show on the East Coast in 2024 will be launching February 11 – 13 2024 in Springfield, MA.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The only toy trade show on the East Coast in 2024 will be launching February 11 – 13 2024 in Springfield, MA. Designed to bring manufacturers, retailers, buyers and key accounts together in February, NETS will fulfill the void left by Toy Fair in the first quarter of the year.

"The trade show calendar has shifted dramatically over the last few years and, as an industry, we find ourselves lacking an East Coast show in the beginning of the year," said Christine Blumberg, President, NETS. "We are answering the requests of our specialty toy retailers and key accounts and giving them a convenient Northeastern location for all of their 2024 purchasing needs."

"February is a pivotal time for brands and buyers to meet and many don't have the time or personnel to travel west. NETS will offer a simple solution to bring the industry together," said Lea Culliton, Director of NETS.

Reaction to the show has been strong so far, with both brands and retailers encouraged by the fact that their requests were heard.

NETS is almost sold out and boasts a strong exhibitor line up including Lego, Ty, Goliath, Ravensburger, Mindware, Playmobil, Wild Republic, Schylling, Spinmaster, US Toy, Toy Network, Ceaco/Gamewright, Douglas Toys, Scholastic, Toysmith, Carma Games, Melissa & Doug, Creativity for Kids, Fun in Motion and many more!

Retailers are looking forward to restock their shelves with new items and meet with industry professionals at the new show. NETS is anticipating over 1,000 attendees from both the Specialty toy trade and key account base.

"This is a huge opportunity for stores to bring their staff," says Alan Blumberg, Vice President, NETS. The costs to attend are so low and the venue is so close, that it makes so much sense to bring your staff for product knowledge and inclusion in the industry. Staff with strong product knowledge means more sales on the retail floor."

Offering a new trade show for East Coast-based industry professionals, NETS will provide an affordable opportunity for retailers, buyers and key accounts to network and see the 2024 product lines from brands. Special events will include an Opening Night Super Bowl Party at the Basketball Hall of Fame and Game Night, where retailers learn to play the new games.

Registration is open at http://www.netoyshow.com. For more information contact [email protected] or Lea Culliton, Executive Director at [email protected]

About Trade Show Ventures:

Christine and Alan Blumberg are the principals and owners of RBG Sales. In 2022 they were tapped as a resource by ASTRA to create/lead/execute a Game & Kit Day, in October of 2022. Game and Kit day had 37 vendors, 8 rep groups, and over 100 retail owners and staff representing 58 retail doors. It was so successful that retailers, reps and brands asked them if they would continue doing it annually. This event was the genesis for a larger trade show and that is how The North East Toy Show was conceived.

Christine has served on the ASTRA board for 7 years, 3 of those years as Chairman. Alan is currently serving on the ASTRA Marketing Committee.

Media Contact

Julie Stern, North East Toy Show, (860) 805-4988, [email protected], www.netoyshow.com

SOURCE North East Toy Show