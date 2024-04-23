The Operations Council Recently Appointed Board of Advisors

"The Operations Council Board of Advisors brings deep experience and knowledge to ensure our community is relevant, accurate, and focused on best practices," states Neil M. Brown, Operations Council COO and Board Chair. Post this

"The Operations Council Board of Advisors brings deep experience and knowledge to ensure our community is relevant, accurate, and focused on best practices," states Neil M. Brown, Operations Council COO and Board Chair. "Our programs and resources will be shaped by these talented experts."

The Operations Council Board of Advisors has been active in strategic planning, content and programming planning, and active in webcast panels. Additional Advisors may be recruited as the community grows.

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Career Center, research on trending topics, informative articles and whitepapers, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year™ Awards. Operations Council publishes the annual COO/Operations Sentiment™ Study, the annual Operations Talent™ Study, COO 2027™ Predictions Panel, the COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://operationscouncil.org/

SOURCE Operations Council