The Operations Council Recently Appointed Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Operations Council recently established of Board of Advisors to assist with guidance and planning of the fast-growing community and platform for chief operating officers and operations professionals.
Operations Council Advisors include Courtney Rottman, COO for Care Technology at Evernorth Health Services, a Cigna Corporation; Charles Mayfield, COO for Chicago Public Schools (CPS); Billy Lawder, CEO of Peloton Consulting and career operations executive; Swati Reichmuth, COO/CFO of digital health startup, Rune Labs, and former Chief of Staff at Deloitte Consulting; Mel Heckman, fractional CIO/COO and career technology and operations executive; Matt Barnes, Managing Partner at Workfast Studios operations consulting, and career supply chain and engineering executive; and Amy Julian, Strategy & Transformation Partner at Armanino, a top 20 accounting and consulting firm.
"The Operations Council Board of Advisors brings deep experience and knowledge to ensure our community is relevant, accurate, and focused on best practices," states Neil M. Brown, Operations Council COO and Board Chair. "Our programs and resources will be shaped by these talented experts."
The Operations Council Board of Advisors has been active in strategic planning, content and programming planning, and active in webcast panels. Additional Advisors may be recruited as the community grows.
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Career Center, research on trending topics, informative articles and whitepapers, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year™ Awards. Operations Council publishes the annual COO/Operations Sentiment™ Study, the annual Operations Talent™ Study, COO 2027™ Predictions Panel, the COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.
Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022
