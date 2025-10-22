The Organizations That Master AI Agents Will Define the New Competitive Landscape

AI strategist Reddy Mallidi delivers a comprehensive playbook for executives to architect, build, and govern scalable AI agent ecosystems.
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most organizations have experimented with AI. Few have mastered it. The gap between pilots and enterprise transformation remains wide—until now.
In Leading with AI Agents: A Leader's Playbook to Strategize, Build, and Govern Digital Workforces, AI strategist and Chief AI Officer Reddy Mallidi bridges that gap with proven frameworks from implementations delivering over $150 million in annual savings across Fortune 2000 companies.
"Leading with AI Agents is the definitive guide for executives ready to move beyond experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment," says Scott Herren, former CFO of Cisco and Board Director at Rubrik. "Reddy's systematic approach to agent architecture, governance, and ROI measurement provides the strategic clarity CFOs need to justify and scale AI investments."
AI agents understand context and are purpose-built for specific business objectives. An agent can run on an iPhone because it's trained for specialty work rather than general-purpose tasks. "You don't need the whole 'engine'," Mallidi explains. "Why take a jet to the grocery store?"
This efficiency enables businesses to scale significantly faster with leaner teams. But deploying agents that handle complex tasks requires thoughtful orchestration—the core focus of Mallidi's playbook.
The book provides executives with a complete framework for AI transformation:
- Strategic roadmap for enterprise-scale deployment
- Architecture patterns for intelligent, multi-agent ecosystems
- Governance frameworks for security, safety, and compliance
- ROI measurement methodologies to justify investments
- Leadership principles for human–AI collaboration and responsible innovation
Real case studies illustrate the potential. Aviso's MIKI agent transformed sales operations at BMC, delivering multi-million dollar productivity gains while improving forecast accuracy. "AI agents represent a fundamental shift from reactive tools to proactive partners," says Mallidi. "Whether you're evaluating your first pilot or scaling enterprise-wide, this book turns agents into sustainable business value."
Mallidi combines deep technical expertise with proven business acumen, having led AI initiatives at Fortune 2000 companies that automated export compliance for 50 million accounts, reduced manufacturing waste by 55%, and reconciled 80 million daily financial transactions.
Leading with AI Agents is available wherever books are sold.
About the Author:
Reddy Mallidi is Chief AI Officer and COO at J&R Consulting, where he leads AI strategy, implementation, and governance for Fortune 2000 companies. His AI initiatives have delivered over $150 million in annual savings across diverse applications from compliance automation to quality control optimization. He is also the author of AI Unleashed, a highly acclaimed guide to AI strategy, integration and transformation for business leaders.
