The Orlow Firm Announces Inaugural College Scholarship Program

"We believe that education is the cornerstone of a successful and fulfilling life. At The Orlow Firm, we're committed to not just fighting for justice today but investing in the future leaders of America." - Adam Orlow, Partner at The Orlow Firm Tweet this

This scholarship initiative echoes The Orlow Firm's dedication to assisting those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. By doing so, the firm aims to uplift students who have displayed a commitment to serving their communities and who face financial challenges in pursuing their educational dreams.

Eligibility criteria and application details:

Students must be currently enrolled in a U.S.-based college.

Applicants need to submit a video, up to two minutes in length, answering the following question:

In what ways is your community underserved and how will your studies help you make an impact?

Videos should be uploaded to YouTube.com.

A comprehensive application form, available on The Orlow Firm's official website, must be filled out with the necessary details including the video link, student's full name, phone number, current major, and proof of enrollment in a college.

Ensure their application is submitted by the deadline of December 31st, 2023 .

The firm underscores the importance of taking into account students with a vision for community service after graduation. The deadline for applications is December 31st, 2023, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on The Orlow Firm's website by January 31st, 2024.

"Education is the key that unlocks countless opportunities, and we understand the financial challenges that can stand in the way of achieving that key. We hope this scholarship serves as a stepping stone, making a tangible difference in a student's life, and propelling them toward a future filled with promise and success." - Adam Orlow, Partner at The Orlow Firm

About The Orlow Firm:

The Orlow Firm is a personal injury law firm in New York City. With a history of serving the community, the firm continues its legacy by investing in the future through initiatives like this scholarship program.

For more information on the scholarship, eligibility criteria, or to apply, interested parties can visit https://orlowlaw.com/firm-overview/scholarship/ or reach out directly to [email protected].

For Media Inquiries:

Adam Zulo

The Orlow Firm

(646) 647-3398

[email protected]

https://orlowlaw.com

Media Contact

Adam Zulo, The Orlow Firm, 1 (646) 647-3398, [email protected], https://orlowlaw.com

SOURCE The Orlow Firm