The Osmolality Lab Certifies Waterboy's Weekend Recovery Formula

"Waterboy's Weekend Recovery formula has met our strict criteria for osmolality measurement, and we are thrilled to see it reaching more consumers through its availability at Target," said Nick Gillitt, PhD, CEO of The Osmolality Lab. Post this

Waterboy's Weekend Recovery formula has been scientifically validated to have the osmolality required to support rapid rehydration, making it a reliable solution for consumers recovering from a night out or seeking to replenish after physical activity. As a brand, Waterboy is committed to providing innovative hydration solutions that address both physical recovery and overall well-being. By focusing on quality ingredients and leveraging scientific research, Waterboy has positioned itself as a leader in the hydration market, catering to health-conscious individuals who value effective, convenient and clean products.

"Our mission at The Osmolality Lab is to enhance consumer health and safety through advanced osmolality science. Waterboy's Weekend Recovery formula has met our strict criteria for osmolality measurement, and we are thrilled to see it reaching more consumers through its availability at Target," said Nick Gillitt, PhD, CEO of The Osmolality Lab.

Osmolality is a critical measure of how effectively a product can rehydrate the body and depends on the concentration of solutes, such as electrolytes, in a solution. The Osmolality Lab's testing ensures that certified products like Waterboy's Weekend Recovery are consistent with the osmolality levels required for the rapid absorption of fluids from beverages, distinguishing them from competitors in the hydration market. Waterboy has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality by partnering with The Osmolality Lab, resulting in one of the few hydration products on the market to receive such a prestigious certification.

"We are incredibly proud to have our Weekend Recovery formula certified by The Osmolality Lab, reinforcing our commitment to scientifically-backed hydration that our customers can trust. While we love having fun with our marketing, it's the efficacy of our products that truly sets us apart. With our products now available at Target, we're excited to bring this perfect blend of reliability and effectiveness to even more consumers," said Mike Xhaxho, co-founder of Waterboy.

The certification of Waterboy's Weekend Recovery formula and its expansion into major retail channels like Target reflect a growing consumer demand for products that combine convenience with proven efficacy. This milestone not only solidifies Waterboy's position in the market but also sets a new benchmark for what consumers should expect from hydration products.

To learn more about The Osmolality Lab's certification process, visit theosmolalitylab.com. To learn more about Waterboy and its line of products, visit waterboy.com.

ABOUT THE OSMOLALITY LAB

The Osmolality Lab is the global authority in the field of osmolality science, offering unparalleled expertise, testing and certification services that are essential for hydration brands across a number of industries. With a reputation built on precision, reliability, and innovation, The Osmolality Lab is the trusted partner for leading and innovative brands seeking to ensure the optimal performance and safety of their products. For more information, please visit theosmolalitylab.com.

ABOUT WATERBOY

Waterboy is a trusted leader in hydration recovery solutions. With a focus on premium ingredients, science-backed formulations and hyper specific functionality. Waterboy makes hydration recovery formulas to tackle specific life events —like nausea after a night out (weekend recovery) or fatigue after a workout (workout hydration). As a brand driven by integrity and innovation, Waterboy is the preferred choice for those who refuse to compromise on their health, even after a fun night out. For more information, please visit waterboy.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Bolt Public Relations, 1 (949) 995-1459, [email protected]

SOURCE Osmolality Lab