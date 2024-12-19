The Osmolality Lab Pioneers Testing Program to Analyze Personal Lubricants' Osmolality Levels

Most lubricants on the market fail to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended osmolality level

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Osmolality Lab, LLC, the global authority in osmolality science, is at the forefront of testing the osmolality of personal lubricants. According to a 2022 United National Population Fund (UNFPA) technical brief, 70% of men and 65.5% of women use lubricants. However, the report also found that most personal lubricants fail to meet WHO's original recommended osmolality of 1,200 mOsm/kg or lower with most being two to five times above the recommended level.

Osmolality, the measure of concentration of dissolved particles in solution, plays a vital role in the interaction and compatibility of lubricants with human tissues. This is even more important for sensitive bodily areas where personal lubricants are most commonly used. High osmolality levels, known as hyper-osmolality, in personal lubricants can have negative effects such as skin irritation or tissue damage. The harm to vaginal and rectal tissue that hyper-osmolality personal lubricants can cause also can increase susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

To benefit the consumer, The Osmolality Lab will partner with personal lubricant brands to address this issue for manufacturers by rigorously testing personal lubricant innovations to ensure they meet WHO's osmolality level recommendation. Vaginal secretions have an osmolality of 260-370 mOsm/kg and semen has an osmolality of 250-380 mOsm/kg. With these numbers taken into consideration, an ideal osmolality for personal lubricants would be 380 mOsm/kg or lower. However, most personal lubricants currently fall in a range of 2,000-6,000 mOsm/kg, and since manufacturers can't change their formulas overnight, the WHO settled on 1,200 mOsm/kg as an initial recommendation.

"Our mission at The Osmolality Lab is to enhance consumer health and safety through advanced osmolality science. Currently, nearly all personal lubricants are in the hyper-osmolality category, which can have a negative impact on very sensitive tissues," said Nick Gillitt, PhD, CEO of The Osmolality Lab. "Our goal is to expand personal lubricant testing certifications, reduce the osmolality of personal lubricants available to consumers and address this as a sexual health and safety issue."

To learn more about The Osmolality Lab's certification process, visit theosmolalitylab.com/personal-lubricants/.

