The Otaku Box Announces 100% Exclusive IP Utilization, Continuing Fan-Favorite Experience

Previously, around 90% of The Otaku Box's products were created under its own IP. Now, the remaining 10% will also become fully original, further solidifying the brand's commitment to providing one-of-a-kind collectibles. Fans, however, can rest assured: this move does not mark a major shift in the overall style or content of the box.

"I've always listened to my community's feedback and favorite tropes through our monthly vote," says Liz, Founder and CEO. "This transition to 100% exclusive IP is simply the next logical step. It lets me continue delivering the same high-quality, limited-edition items our subscribers love, all while maintaining creative freedom and originality. Fans will still have the option to vote for their favorite waifu(s) and that will still continue to inspire each and every box that I make."

Trusted by Fans Worldwide

7+ Years in Business: Established track record of delighting anime enthusiasts

55,000+ Customers: By far the largest subscriber base in the anime box market

5-Star Trustpilot Rating: Over 1,700 glowing reviews from loyal fans, The Otaku Box features the highest rating of any company in the anime niche on TrustPilot

Global Dominance: The Otaku Box has outlasted previous competitors, retaining its crown as the oldest and largest anime subscription box available

From exclusive scale figures to fun ecchi (flirty) art styles, The Otaku Box continues to offer items ideal for fans aged 13 and up (a racier version was previously available). Many of these collectibles, such as specially designed scale anime 'waifu' figures, 'waifu' coins, and collectible 'waifu' cards have become sought-after by third-party buyers, often selling for more than the original subscription price.

"We want to reassure everyone that the core experience remains the same," Liz adds. "You'll still see the themes and characters you love, now with the added confidence that everything in your box is truly one-of-a-kind."

This change will be phased in gradually and be completed in early Q2, 2025. For more information about The Otaku Box or to subscribe, visit theotakubox.com.

About The Otaku Box

Founded by Liz over seven years ago, The Otaku Box is a woman-owned subscription service delivering exclusive anime-themed merchandise to fans around the globe. By combining ongoing fan engagement - through a popular monthly vote and online anime community - and a commitment to exclusive products, The Otaku Box has grown into the oldest and largest anime subscription box on the market. Its dedication to customer satisfaction, creativity, and community-driven innovation continues to set it apart, offering a truly unmatched experience for otakus, general anime fans, and collectors alike.

