The Oxygen Plan Corporation Files Utility Patent on O2OS™ Pre-Diagnostic Behavioral Health Architecture -- Measurement, Routing, Reimbursement, Governance; 2008 Prior Art

Four-layer architecture spans measurement, routing, reimbursement, and governance. 2008 filing predates the Apple App Store and the current generation of digital behavioral health platforms.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oxygen Plan Corporation today filed a Track One (prioritized examination) utility patent application covering the O2OS™ architecture — spanning measurement, routing, reimbursement, and governance — with foundational disclosures dating to April 22, 2008.
O2OS™ establishes a structured, pre-diagnostic measurement framework that makes behavioral health risk visible, routable, and economically measurable before it becomes a clinical event.
The 2008 filing predates the launch of the Apple App Store.
The subsequent 2009 PCT publication predates the current generation of digital behavioral health platforms.
THE ARCHITECTURE
O2OS™ is a four-layer operating system for behavioral health:
- Measurement — Stress Number™, a composite score across Home, Work, and Social domains (each scored 0–100), designed to produce a bounded, interoperable pre-diagnostic behavioral health signal
- Routing — Smart Referral Engine™, threshold-triggered and tri-hierarchical, designed to match individuals to appropriate resources
- Reimbursement — CPT-aligned workflow support, intended to enable billing integration
- Governance — the Automated Governance Utility™, a license registry and access control layer designed to support neutrality and structured participation
The system operates as a closed-loop architecture in which pre-diagnostic measurement informs routing, routing aligns with reimbursement pathways, and governance enables coordinated operation at scale.
STRUCTURAL GAPS
Behavioral health systems currently operate with two unresolved structural gaps:
- Penetration Gap — the majority of individuals remain unmeasured at the pre-diagnostic stage
- Routing Gap — measured individuals are not consistently routed to appropriate resources
O2OS™ is designed as a pre-diagnostic measurement and routing architecture that addresses both conditions within a unified system.
FEDERAL ALIGNMENT
O2OS™ is aligned with established federal and reimbursement pathways, including CMS Coverage with Evidence Development (CED), CPT 96127 and CPT 96138, Medicaid 1115 Waivers, HEDIS quality measures, and CMS Aim 1 for prevention and early detection.
CLINICAL VALIDATION
Stress Number™ has been validated working in collaboration with Mayo Clinic (Archives of Psychology, 2018, N=292). O2OS™ functions as a pre-diagnostic measurement layer designed to support routing toward existing clinical tools and workflows.
About The Oxygen Plan Corporation
The Oxygen Plan Corporation develops O2OS™ — a pre-diagnostic measurement, routing, reimbursement, and governance architecture for behavioral health. Foundational disclosures date to 2008 prior art, with peer-reviewed clinical validation conducted working in collaboration with Mayo Clinic.
Learn more at:
Statements describe system architecture, intended capabilities, and alignment pathways. Implementation and outcomes vary by partner, deployment, and regulatory context.
Media Contact
Chris Lechuga, The Oxygen Plan Corporation, 1 877 897-6520, [email protected], www.theoxygenplan.com
SOURCE The Oxygen Plan Corporation
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