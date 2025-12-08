The Parson: A New Standard of Luxury Living Coming Soon to Denver's Golden Triangle

"Every detail at The Parson has been intentionally curated with our residents in mind. We've created a home that honors the Golden Triangle's rich heritage while offering modern finishes and amenities that truly elevate everyday life." Post this

The Parson's penthouse residences redefine elevated living with an exceptional collection of luxury details and designer finishes. Each kitchen features paneled GE Monogram appliances, including a 6-burner gas range with griddle, a Monogram Wine Sommelier refrigerator, and Brizo pot fillers and fixtures. Interiors showcase engineered hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplaces, and spa-inspired bathrooms with standalone tubs and heated tile flooring. Designed for both beauty and functionality, select penthouses feature dedicated offices, oversized pantries, wine rooms, and utility spaces with personal service access. These spaces are complemented by expansive custom master closets and full laundry rooms, creating the ultimate feeling of a true modern sanctuary in the sky. Penthouse residents gain dedicated access to the Sky Lounge on the 17th floor with daily coffee and nightly happy hours.

The Parson's designer residences offer refined living with carefully selected finishes and modern conveniences. Each kitchen features chef-inspired design with gas ranges and quartz countertops, creating a space that's both beautiful and functional. Thoughtfully appointed interiors provide a sophisticated foundation for everyday living, bringing style and comfort together in one of Denver's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Amenities are thoughtfully designed to be an integral part of residents' daily life. They can soak in views of the Rocky Mountains from the fifth-floor sundeck and pool; keep up their fitness routine in the two-story gym with sauna and yoga lawn; check in with the concierge service on recommendations for a date night; and hop on a conference call from the expansive shared workspace in the lobby with rentable dedicated offices. For four-legged loved ones, The Parson features an indoor and outdoor dog park, as well as a dog spa.

"Every detail at The Parson has been intentionally curated with our residents in mind," said Hailey Vergatos, Senior Director of Development. "We've created a home that honors the Golden Triangle's rich heritage while offering modern finishes and amenities that truly elevate everyday life. From mountain views to easy access to some of the city's top restaurants, this is the best of what Denver has to offer."

Pre-leasing of residences is now available. To be among the first to call The Parson home, prospective residents can join the VIP list via The Parson website: www.livetheparson.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in more than 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 1,000,000 units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has nearly $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and over $30 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business.

Media Contact

Katie Knoch, Hard Knoch PR, 1 702-496-7963, [email protected], https://livetheparson.com

SOURCE Greystar