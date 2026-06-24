The Parson, Denver's Newest Luxury High-Rise, Opens Its Doors in the Golden Triangle

Greystar's New High-Rise Apartments Bring an Unparalleled Level of Luxury Living to Denver's Golden Triangle

DENVER, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of residential real estate, announces that The Parson, its new luxury community in the thriving Golden Triangle neighborhood, is now open for in-person tours. Located at 990 N Cherokee, the high-rise community offers panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline, with first move-ins Mid-June.

The Parson comprises 309 luxury residences, including 21 studios, 161 one-bedrooms, 95 two-bedrooms, 9 three-bedrooms, and 23 penthouses, available in two- or three-bedroom floor plans, with square footage ranging from 547 to 3,260. Designed by Ziegler Cooper Architects with interiors by ESG Architecture and Design, The Parson features elevated finishes, including custom light fixtures, engineered hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and tiled backsplash.

The Parson is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle, one of Denver's most coveted neighborhoods, with a WalkScore of 97. Residents are just blocks from the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, History Colorado Center, Denver Public Library, and Civic Center Park. For the foodie, The Parson is near some of Denver's best restaurants, including Leven Deli and the soon-to-open Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings. The neighborhood is experiencing a wave of new investment, with multiple new businesses opening in 2026 and downtown pedestrian activity reaching 94% of pre-pandemic levels. The Golden Triangle is projected to become Denver's densest neighborhood by 2030, reflecting the area's growing appeal as a cultural and residential destination.

"Opening The Parson for tours is an exciting milestone for our team," said Kelly Kaine, Director of Development. "We've poured incredible attention into every detail, from the finishes in each residence to the amenities and common spaces, and we're thrilled for people to experience it in person. This building was designed to reflect the energy of the Golden Triangle, and we're proud to bring that vision to life."

Amenities at The Parson are designed to feel like a natural extension of daily life—balancing wellness, work, and moments of leisure. Residents can unwind on the fifth-floor sundeck and pool, with sweeping Rocky Mountain views, or maintain their routine in a two-story fitness studio complete with a sauna and an outdoor yoga lawn. The lobby offers a polished, flexible workspace with dedicated offices for focused work, while concierge services provide seamless access to reservations, recommendations, and the neighborhood's best. For pets, The Parson offers both an indoor and outdoor dog park, along with a dedicated pet spa, ensuring every resident, four-legged included, is thoughtfully cared for.

Tours are now available. To book a tour or learn more about The Parson, visit www.livetheparson.com.

Renderings of The Parson are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/t/600l5QthSbhBzUW8.

Additional photos available upon request.

Media Contact

Katie Knoch, Hard Knoch PR, 1 7024967963, [email protected]

SOURCE The Parson