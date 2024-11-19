The Partner Index (TPI) Welcomes Industry Veteran Shannon Woolford as Business Development Manager.

The Partner Index (TPI) is pleased to welcome Shannon Woolford as the new Business Development Manager. Bringing over 30 years of experience in retail banking and inside sales, Shannon is set to enhance TPI's commitment to exceptional customer experiences. Her career, including roles at Scotiabank and Ottawa Fastener Supply, is complemented by degrees in Psychology and Marketing. Shannon is also actively involved in community volunteering. TPI CEO Jon Rivers shares, "Shannon's dedication to customer excellence makes her an ideal addition to our team."

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Partner Index (TPI) announces the addition of Shannon Woolford to its team as Business Development Manager, effective immediately. Shannon brings a wealth of experience and an unwavering passion for enhancing customer experiences.

Unique qualifications mark Shannon's career. She spent 26 years at Scotiabank, honing her expertise in retail banking. Following this, she excelled in inside sales at Ottawa Fastener Supply for 5 years. Her academic background is equally impressive, holding a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Carleton University and a Business degree in Marketing from Algonquin College.

Her dedication extends beyond the professional realm, as she volunteers for the Terry Fox Foundation, HOPE Volleyball, and Ottawa DragonBall. Shannon's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in her words: "My passion is the customer experience! I'm excited to join The Partner Index and help build the platform."

Jon Rivers, CEO of TPI, expressed his excitement about Shannon's arrival: "We are delighted to welcome Shannon to the TPI family. Her extensive experience and dedication to customer excellence make her the perfect fit for our team. Shannon will play a crucial role in helping our members maximize the value of the TPI platform."

For more information about Shannon Woolford and her role at TPI, please get in touch with [email protected]. We look forward to sharing more about Shannon and her contributions to our team.

