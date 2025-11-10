The Passive House Network & Passive House California Announce Winners of the California Rebuilds Design Competition

Nine projects were recognized for excellence in Passive House and Fire Resilient Design.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Passive House Network and Passive House California are honored to present the California Rebuilds Design Competition winners. These projects demonstrate excellence in high-performance building by utilizing the Passive House standard alongside considerations of fire resilience, cost, and age-in-place design. Each winner and runner-up reflects one of four aesthetic styles (Craftsman, Spanish Colonial Revival, Mid-Century Modern, and Contemporary), taking inspiration from the diverse designs found in the areas affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires. The winners are: