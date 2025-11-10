The Passive House Network & Passive House California Announce Winners of the California Rebuilds Design Competition

Nine projects were recognized for excellence in Passive House and Fire Resilient Design.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Passive House Network and Passive House California are honored to present the California Rebuilds Design Competition winners. These projects demonstrate excellence in high-performance building by utilizing the Passive House standard alongside considerations of fire resilience, cost, and age-in-place design. Each winner and runner-up reflects one of four aesthetic styles (Craftsman, Spanish Colonial Revival, Mid-Century Modern, and Contemporary), taking inspiration from the diverse designs found in the areas affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires. The winners are:
Spanish Colonial Revival, First Place - Casa Del Consuelo by mossArchitects & bldgtyp
Spanish Colonial Revival, Second Place - The Manzanita House by Artisans Group Architecture & Planning
Mid-Century Modern, First Place - Indoor Sanctuary, Outdoor Connection by PARAVANT Architects & Home Energy Services
Mid-Century Modern, Second Place - A Mid-Century Modern Case Study by Greg Bishop Architecture Design
Craftsman, First Place - ReCraftsman by University at Buffalo Resilient Buildings Lab, Rochester Institute of Technology Department of Architecture, & Wendel
Craftsman, Second Place - Future Craftsman by MIST Architects
Contemporary, First Place - Villa Vaga by OPAL
Contemporary, Second Place - fab_01 by Feldman Architecture & Blend Projects
Students' Choice Award - The Manzanita House by Artisans Group Architecture & Planning
Special Mention - Four Neighbors, One Lot by PARAVANT Architects & Home Energy Services
A full overview of the competition winners can be seen here. All eligible entries of the design competition will be compiled into a catalog for homeowners and developers to view when considering their building or rebuilding plans.
