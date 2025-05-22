The Passive House Network Announces Design Competition to Aid Wildfire Rebuilding Efforts in Los Angeles

"With Passive House, we can create housing that is more resistant to fire damage and smoke infiltration. We can change the status quo, and make safer, healthier, energy-efficient housing the new normal." Post this

"The competition brief challenges architects and designers to rebuild with greater resilience - creating safer homes and neighborhoods," said Ken Levenson, Executive Director of PHN. "With Passive House, we can create housing that is more resistant to fire damage and smoke infiltration. We can change the status quo, and make safer, healthier, energy-efficient housing the new normal."

The challenge is not just about creating energy-efficient high-performance homes, but to design them in one of five styles derived from existing communities: Craftsman, Spanish Colonial, Mid-Century Modern, Ranch Style, and Contemporary. A winner will be selected from each category.

"We want to honor the city's diverse architectural legacy while promoting fire-resistant, energy-efficient rebuilding strategies that reflects the vernacular of the homes lost in the January fires," says Avril Martin, member of Passive House California and founder of The Silver Lining, an Interior Design firm based in Los Angeles. "This approach not only preserves cultural identity but also sets a precedent for sustainable, community-focused reconstruction in fire-prone regions."

All entries must meet California's updated Fire Resilience Code and meet the requirements for Passive House Classic certification or higher. Consideration will also be given to affordability and age-in-place design.

A total prize pool of $7000 will be distributed to the winners. Winners will also receive a free year of PHN Membership, and their designs will be featured on PHN's website. All qualifying designs will be published in a catalog after the winners are announced for homeowners and developers to consider when rebuilding their properties.

For more information on The Passive House Network, visit https://passivehousenetwork.org/ or email [email protected].

