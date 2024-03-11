The Passive House Network Publishes New Guidance, Paving Way for Smoother Certification Process

"Getting Passive House building procurement right is critical to ensuring a smooth, cost-effective, and successful certification process. This document provides a list of the essential certification services that clients should integrate into their requests for proposals." Post this

"One of the most useful steps one can take in planning for a certified Passive House project is to build a team that can navigate the process and be ahead of necessary steps and requirements," said Lindsey Schack, Architect, Educator, and Co-Founder of Love | Schack Architecture. "This document helps illustrate the roles and responsibilities of that team, underscoring how critical it is to have a certifier that can help make recommendations along the way."

The document is not a one-size-fits-all outline of service. Rather, it is a starting point that can be used to discuss and set expectations. Because no two Passive House projects are exactly the same—the needs of a single family home versus a complex commercial building are vastly different, for example—the resource includes an editable template that supports additions, eliminations, or alternate services.

"Getting Passive House building procurement right is critical to ensuring a smooth, cost-effective, and successful certification process," said Andrew Peel, Founder and Managing Principal of Peel Passive House Consulting. Peel is also a member of the North American Certifiers Circle (NACC), a group of organizations actively certifying buildings to the international Passive House standards operating in North America. "This document provides a list of the essential certification services that clients should integrate into their requests for proposals."

The "Building Certifier Scope of Services" was made possible with the help of the Passivhaus Trust, who shared their work for adaptation to the North American market. Contributions were also made by the members of the NACC and the Passive House Institute.

