The Passive House Network Releases Catalog of Sustainable, Fire Resilient Housing Designs for Altadena and Pacific Palisades

As part of the competition requirements, entries use a typical lot size and comply with the area's required setbacks and parking requirements, ensuring these designs can be built in the neighborhoods for which they were imaged.

"In the year since the Palisades and Eaton Fires swept through Los Angeles, the Passive House community has worked to create new resources to support those affected by climate disasters," said Ken Levenson, Executive Director of The Passive House Network. "Our design competition and the resulting catalog represent a milestone in raising awareness of the power of resilient Passive House."

Gorgeous open spaces, resilient materials, and highly efficient systems are reliable themes throughout the catalog. Some plans include areas for outdoor living, water features, and Accessible Dwelling Units (ADUs) for additional space.

Those interested in a particular design are encouraged to contact the architects who submitted it to learn more. Some of the designs are already in the permitting process, and many were created with expedited delivery in mind through prefabricated construction.

PHN hopes the catalog will help designers, builders, homeowners, and policymakers across the country understand the value of resilient, cost-effective Passive House buildings.

To celebrate the launch of the catalog, PHN will host an online conversation with the competition winners on February 10th at 9 am PT. Attendees will hear about the thought process behind creating a resilient Passive House building. The event is free, and all are welcome to join, learn, and ask questions.

