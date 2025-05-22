The Pate Company Launches the Pate Sound Shield for Sound Reduction and Vibration Isolation

"Our highly effective acoustical barrier, combined with superior thermal insulation and water resistance – all in a cost-effective package – makes the Pate Sound Shield unlike any other similar product currently available in the market." Post this

The Pate Sound Shield is an acoustic treatment for noise transfer reduction through roof-mounted equipment curbs. It features a flexible acoustical barrier with high specific gravity, allowing for higher absorption of sound waves, and an industry-leading batten layer with an R-value of 8.0, for an added benefit of improved thermal efficiency. The result is sound reductions of 13 to 75 decibels, depending on the application, with ratings from STC27 to STC58.

The PSS can be applied inside a variety of Pate curbs, either in the Pate factory or in the field. It is quick and easy to install, utilizing a unique acoustical tape that eliminates the need for acoustical caulk during installation, while assuring the system remains watertight. Each PSS treatment is custom engineered to match the specified piece of equipment.

"Our highly effective acoustical barrier, combined with superior thermal insulation and water resistance – all in a cost-effective package – makes the Pate Sound Shield unlike any other similar product currently available in the market," says Leard.

The new Pate Sound Shield is just the first of many sound reduction and vibration isolation products in development, which will solve two critical problems with rooftop equipment:

1. Sound levels often exceeding 70 decibels, which disrupts building occupants and can violate noise ordinances and building codes.

2. Vibration that creates many potential structural risks, including loosening fasteners, cracking roofs, and causing damage to both the building structure and equipment.

About The Pate Company

Based in Lombard, Illinois, The Pate Company has been designing and manufacturing standard and custom roof penetration and equipment support products for more than 60 years. The company's extensive product line – all made in the USA – includes roof curbs, equipment supports, pipe penetration products, equipment bases, pipe and duct supports, curb adapters, expansion joints and more. For more information, visit patecurbs.com.

Media Contact

George Snyder, Direct Impact, Inc., 1 314-336-1310, [email protected], directimpactinc.com

SOURCE The Pate Company