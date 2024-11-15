The Patterson Foundation Strengthens Hurricane Recovery With Contribution to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The contribution will strengthen communities recovering from severe storms.

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patterson Foundation is providing a $250,000 contribution to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund. This gift will strengthen CDP's support for medium- and long-term recovery efforts in communities in the months and years following severe storms.

The current Atlantic hurricane season has produced 17 named storms to date, including five major hurricanes. The storms have killed hundreds and will cost billions in damage and economic loss across the U.S.

"As we continue coming to grips with the impact of Debby, Helene and most recently Milton on our home region of southwest Florida, we are also processing the devastation and suffering in communities far beyond our own," said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. "The Center for Disaster Philanthropy provides an avenue for donors to invest strategically and effectively into long-term recovery efforts that restore the well-being and livelihoods of people navigating the aftermath of major disasters."

The CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund is focused on medium- and long-term needs in the impacted regions, such as rebuilding homes and livelihoods, meeting the needs of more vulnerable populations, supporting mental health services, and addressing other urgent challenges identified by the affected communities that arise as recovery efforts progress. According to CDP's State of Disaster Philanthropy report, 82 percent of all funds donated by foundations, corporations and public charities to disaster response in 2022 were for immediate relief efforts, while less than 5 percent were for long-term recovery.

CDP works to connect donors with insight and information from experts in philanthropy and frontline organizations to increase donors' impact before and after domestic and international disasters. The CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund is a resource for donors interested in contributing to disaster relief and recovery efforts to give proactively. This will help ensure a more solidified medium- and long-term recovery effort.

Since 2013, The Patterson Foundation has given more than $6 million to CDP for operations and recovery efforts in the aftermath of disasters around the world. This latest gift is intended to catalyze additional donations from other funders monitoring the impact of these severe storms on communities in the U.S. and abroad.

"The magnitude of the devastation from Hurricanes Helene and Milton is an unwelcome reminder of the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events. Affected residents face an arduous road to recovery that requires a long-term investment in support of survivors and community-led efforts," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. "We are grateful to The Patterson Foundation for its continued generosity and leadership in setting an example for how donors can leverage their resources in support of hurricane relief, recovery and preparedness efforts."

To learn more about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and to contribute to its CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund, visit disasterphilanthropy.org. Please visit thepattersonfoundation.org for more information on The Patterson Foundation.

About The Patterson Foundation

The Patterson Foundation strengthens the efforts of people, organizations and communities. The Foundation focuses on issues that address common aspirations and foster wide participation, along with ways organizations learn and share as they evolve. For more information, please visit www.thepattersonfoundation.org.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

