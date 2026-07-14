The Patterson Foundation Supports Venezuela Earthquake Recovery With $250,000 Gift to Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The contribution will strengthen medium- and long-term recovery efforts for communities impacted by Venezuela's twin earthquakes

SARASOTA, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patterson Foundation has contributed $250,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Global Recovery Fund to strengthen medium- and long-term recovery efforts following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck less than a minute apart near Venezuela's Caribbean coast, triggering widespread destruction across La Guaira, Caracas and surrounding communities. The disaster damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of buildings, displaced thousands of residents and has claimed more than 3,500 lives as of July 6, with the death toll expected to continue rising as search and rescue efforts ensue. The earthquakes struck a nation already facing longstanding humanitarian and economic challenges, compounding recovery needs for the affected communities.

"Our hearts are with the people of Venezuela as they face the difficult journey of recovery following this devastation," said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. "The days immediately following a disaster often inspire an outpouring of compassion, but we understand that true recovery takes months and years of sustained commitment. Through CDP's Global Recovery Fund, we can help ensure that families and neighborhoods have the resources they need to recover with resilience and hope."

The CDP Global Recovery Fund provides critical support to communities facing severe and often underfunded recovery challenges after disasters and humanitarian crises. It prioritizes addressing medium- and long-term needs, such as rebuilding infrastructure, supporting mental health services, and boosting economic recovery and food security. Donors can direct contributions toward specific international disasters or allow CDP to allocate resources where they are needed most. This flexible approach helps ensure communities receive support throughout the recovery process rather than only during the immediate aftermath.

The Patterson Foundation has contributed $1.5 million total to CDP's Global Recovery Fund since it helped catalyze the Fund's launch in 2019.

"We are deeply grateful to The Patterson Foundation for this extraordinary commitment to the people of Venezuela. While the world's attention is often focused on the immediate aftermath of a disaster, survivors face a longer journey toward recovery—especially in communities already facing significant challenges," said Sharad Agarwal, vice president of fund management and coalition building at CDP. "Philanthropy has a critical role to play in standing with survivors long after the headlines fade, helping families rebuild their lives, strengthen their communities and create a path toward recovery and resilience."

CDP connects donors with insights, information and expertise, including those from frontline organizations, to increase donors' impact before and after domestic and international disasters. Since 2013, The Patterson Foundation has contributed more than $8 million to CDP to strengthen disaster philanthropy and support recovery efforts following disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide. This latest contribution reflects The Patterson Foundation's ongoing commitment to catalyzing philanthropic investment in recovery efforts to help communities rebuild stronger and more resilient.

To learn more about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and contribute to its Global Recovery Fund, visit disasterphilanthropy.org. Please visit thepattersonfoundation.org for more information on The Patterson Foundation.

About The Patterson Foundation

The Patterson Foundation is a fully endowed charitable entity strengthening people, organizations, and communities in ways that foster wide participation around shared quality-of-life aspirations. For more information, please visit thepattersonfoundation.org.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Branan Jacobs, The Patterson Foundation, 1 941-953-9191 2, [email protected]

SOURCE The Patterson Foundation