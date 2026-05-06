The PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference Returns in September 2026

This premier CGMP conference spotlights the role of effective quality systems in maintaining an ongoing state of control across the product lifecycle through vigilant risk-based manufacturing and quality oversight. The conference will be held in Washington, DC, at the Westin DC Downtown, September 14-16, 2026.

BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association announced the return of the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference. The conference will be held in Washington, DC, at the Westin DC Downtown, September 14-16, 2026.

This premier CGMP conference spotlights the role of effective quality systems in maintaining an ongoing state of control across the product lifecycle through vigilant risk-based manufacturing and quality oversight. The conference underscores the vital role of robust quality systems, facilities, processes, raw material quality, supplier relationships, industrial modernization, and quality risk management as the foundation of CGMP compliance. Through real-world case studies, participants gain practical, actionable insights into how sustainable compliance drives both quality excellence and supply consistency. International regulatory collaboration efforts to improve quality and benefit consumers will also be featured.

"The PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference is recognized as one of the pharmaceutical industry's most trusted forums for open, informed dialogue between regulators and industry professionals," said Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. "For more than three decades, this event delivers critical insights to advance quality systems, strengthening compliance and protecting patients worldwide."

"This annual CGMP conference is essential to supporting voluntary compliance by the industry," said Paul Balcer, FDA conference co-chair. "It explores the principles and the specific practices, including real word case studies, that form the practical basis for sustainable compliance with CGMP."

Paul Z. Balcer, Consumer Safety Officer, OMQ, OC, CDER, U.S. FDA and Mary E. Farbman, PhD, Associate Vice President, Global Quality Compliance, Merck & Co., Inc. are the co-chairs of this year's conference planning committee.

Following the conference, PDA will hold the PDA Data Governance Workshop 2026.

Click here to request a press pass.

About PDA

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharma community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharma manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE www.pda.org