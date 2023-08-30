The Peabody Getting its Ducks in a Row via NEW Financial Budgeting & Forecasting Solution

"We are delighted that The Peabody is now a user of Targetvue – a solution we developed to specifically address the industry's planning implementation challenges. Targetvue will give The Peabody the ability to achieve their performance goals by building and implementing centralized, flexible plans." Tweet this

"We are grateful for our long-term partnership with Aptech," said Kristen Turner, director of finance for The Peabody. "We anticipate making great strides in our ability to budget and forecast with precision and efficiency with the addition of Targetvue to our ERP. We have been eagerly awaiting the ability to financially scale this product to the current scope of our business and are so pleased that Aptech has been able to deliver on this critical need."

Targetvue can be utilized as a stand-alone tool or fully integrated in conjunction with Aptech's PVNG accounting and Execuvue business intelligence systems, as well as with other accounting and BI products. The solution uses hospitality drivers for accuracy and ease of changes, and it eliminates the need to distribute and import multiple spreadsheets for consolidating and reporting.

"We are delighted that The Peabody is now a user of Targetvue – a solution we developed to specifically address the industry's planning implementation challenges," said Jill Wilder, Aptech Vice President. "Targetvue will give The Peabody the ability to achieve their performance goals by building and implementing centralized, flexible plans. And, its management group, Belz Enterprises, can access the property's financial data from a single database and set goals for the property and monitor them daily."

The Peabody is nestled in the heart of downtown Memphis and offers a one-of-a-kind experience just blocks from Beale St., the Memphis Rock 'n Soul Museum, Fed-Ex Forum, Sun Studio, the Orpheum Theatre and the Renasant Convention Center. The hotel features the Capriccio Grill and Chez Philippe restaurants, along with in-room dining and banquet and catering facilities. Also provided is the Feathers Spa, The Athletic Club, and The Peabody Executive Business Center.

About Aptech Computer Systems Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

