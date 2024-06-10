The Pediatric Orthopedic Center Introduces EOSedge, the Next Generation in Low-Dose Pediatric Imaging

With the introduction of EOSedge, The Pediatric Orthopedic Center now offers patients statewide access to the most advanced imaging technology available, ensuring precise, low-dose imaging for superior pediatric orthopedic care. Post this

"With the introduction of EOSedge, The Pediatric Orthopedic Center now offers patients statewide access to the most advanced imaging technology available, ensuring precise, low-dose imaging for superior pediatric orthopedic care. Being the first here in Northern new Jersey to offer this EOS imaging technology is a true testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality care while prioritizing patient safety," stated Mark A. Rieger, MD, senior physician and a surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center.

According to Dr. Rieger, EOSedge's dramatic reduction in exposure to radiation is especially important for pediatric patients with scoliosis because they typically require multiple scans throughout their treatment journey. In addition, EOS precise imaging provides a detailed X-ray image of bones with more accurate information than traditional X-rays.

"The EOSedge system is a remarkable advancement in musculoskeletal imaging; and it is our privilege to have this technology available to our surgeons and patients," said Dr. Rieger.. "This new system will enable us to obtain highly accurate patient data for informed clinical decision-making. We believe this signifies best-in-class care and a tremendous honor for us to be the first to offer EOSedge in northern New Jersey."

About EOSedge

EOSedge is the latest advancement in medical imaging from EOS imaging, a division of the ATEC Spine Group. As a global leader in medical innovation, EOS Imaging specializes in providing state-of-the-art, low-dose 2D/3D imaging and software solutions. EOSedge is a precise, low-dose imaging system that delivers full-body, high-quality images.

About The Pediatric Orthopedic Center

The Pediatric Orthopedic Center is among the largest pediatric orthopedic practice in New Jersey and among the largest private pediatric orthopedic practices in the United Sates, with three offices located in Cedar Knolls, Wayne, and Springfield. It is the only pediatric orthopedic practice in NJ that provides an urgent care center with evening and Saturday hours. The practice specializes in youth and adolescent sports trauma, spine deformities, hip disorders, and foot and ankle surgery. It features eight board certified and/or fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedists, ten musculoskeletal clinicians, and two pediatric foot and ankle specialists. For more information, visit: https://pediatricorthopedics.com.

