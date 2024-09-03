The Pedowitz Group Partners with MartechTribe to Deliver Unparalleled MarTech Analysis and Benchmarking Services

"Our partnership with MartechTribe represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with the insights and tools they need to navigate this dynamic market. We are excited to combine our expertise to help businesses thrive in the digital age." Jeff Pedowitz, The Pedowitz Group Post this

The partnership brings together The Pedowitz Group's deep expertise in revenue marketing strategy and technology with MartechTribe's renowned analytical prowess in global data. This synergy aims to create a powerhouse of knowledge, tools, and strategies, making it the most comprehensive offering in the market today for businesses looking to leverage marketing technology for growth and innovation.

Customized Solutions for Forward-Thinking Companies

Clients of this partnership will benefit from a unique blend of services tailored to their specific needs. The Pedowitz Group's approach to revenue marketing transformation, combined with MartechTribe's analytics, ensures businesses are equipped with the best strategies and tools to succeed. Whether it's benchmarking current Martech stacks against industry standards or envisioning a future state with cutting-edge technologies, this partnership is positioned to deliver.

Driving the Future of Marketing Technology

"The landscape of marketing technology is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve is critical for business success," said Jeff Pedowitz, CEO of The Pedowitz Group. "Our partnership with MartechTribe represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with the insights and tools they need to navigate this dynamic market. We are excited to combine our expertise to help businesses thrive in the digital age."

About The Pedowitz Group

The Pedowitz Group (TPG) is a premier full-service professional services firm committed to revolutionizing revenue marketing. Specializing in transforming marketing from a cost center to a revenue center, TPG equips marketing, sales, and customer success teams with world-class strategy, technology, creative, and execution capabilities. With a platform-agnostic approach, the firm works with existing tech stacks and introduces new ones, ensuring customized solutions that fit unique needs.

Since 2007, TPG has served over 1,500 clients worldwide, launched over 2,500 campaigns and programs, and generated $25 billion in marketing-sourced revenue campaigns. An industry leader recognized for its revenue marketing innovation, TPG holds more than 600 certifications and has a proven track record of delivering measurable results.

About MartechTribe

MartechTribe is a European-based analytics and consulting firm specializing in MarTech landscape analysis based on a proprietary MarTech Data Warehouse including 1,500+ MarTech stacks, 14,106 vendors, and 4,600+ requirements. With a focus on cutting-edge research and trends, MartechTribe helps businesses harness the power of marketing technology for competitive advantage.

