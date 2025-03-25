The Pedowitz Group Reaches Platinum Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner

Achieving Platinum status is a reflection of our team's ability to deliver transformative enterprise solutions, particularly for large organizations looking to migrate from legacy marketing automation platforms to HubSpot. Post this

"At The Pedowitz Group, we focus on enabling companies to turn their marketing efforts into true revenue-driving engines," said Jeff Pedowitz, CEO and President of The Pedowitz Group. "Achieving Platinum status is a reflection of our team's ability to deliver transformative enterprise solutions, particularly for large organizations looking to migrate from legacy marketing automation platforms to HubSpot. This milestone underscores our commitment to helping businesses optimize their marketing, sales, and customer success functions with cutting-edge technology."

Over the past year, The Pedowitz Group has expanded its HubSpot practice, supporting enterprise clients in navigating complex CRM and marketing automation transitions. By meeting the threshold for large enterprise migrations from Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Eloqua to HubSpot, TPG has demonstrated its ability to implement high-impact, scalable marketing solutions.

"We're happy to recognize The Pedowitz Group for their outstanding achievement of tiering to Platinum and excited to see them continue to grow in the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program," said Angela O'Dowd, Global Vice President, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.

The Pedowitz Group (TPG) is a full-service revenue marketing consultancy helping organizations transform marketing from a cost center into a revenue engine. With expertise spanning strategy, technology, creative, and execution, TPG empowers marketing, sales, and customer success teams to drive sustainable growth.

Since 2007, TPG has helped businesses worldwide modernize their revenue operations, supporting over 1,500 clients and generating billions in marketing-sourced revenue. The firm's results-driven approach, combined with deep platform expertise, makes it a trusted partner for companies looking to scale.

