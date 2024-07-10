The Pedro Pallarés Foundation Pilots Program with Student Accessibility Services at San Jose City College

The Pedro Pallarés Foundation announces a new partnership with the Student Accessibility Services program (SAS) at San Jose Community College

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pedro Pallarés Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Student Accessibility Services program (SAS) at San Jose Community College. The partnership supports a pilot two non-credit certificates: "Academic Success" and "Career Preparation." At the end of three semesters, SAS students will be equip with the skills and knowledge necessary for academic achievement and successful career integration.