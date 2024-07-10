The Pedro Pallarés Foundation Pilots Program with Student Accessibility Services at San Jose City College

The Pedro Pallarés Foundation announces a new partnership with the Student Accessibility Services program (SAS) at San Jose Community College
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pedro Pallarés Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Student Accessibility Services program (SAS) at San Jose Community College. The partnership supports a pilot two non-credit certificates: "Academic Success" and "Career Preparation." At the end of three semesters, SAS students will be equip with the skills and knowledge necessary for academic achievement and successful career integration.
These certificate programs are designed specifically for students on the autism spectrum and those with intellectual disabilities. We will offer tailored support, enabling academic achievement and career readiness. We are dedicated to piloting and evaluating the program's effectiveness and, if successful, actively seeking additional funding to expand our reach. This initiative perfectly aligns with SAS's and the Pallarés Foundation's mission to promote inclusivity and empower students with disabilities.
The Pedro Pallarés Foundation is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and providing specialized support for neuro-diverse individuals and support those in under-resourced communities.
Pete Pallarés, The Pedro Pallarés Foundation, 1 4153097981, [email protected] , https://pedropallares.foundation
