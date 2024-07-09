The PenCraft Seasonal Book Awards for Spring 2024 celebrate the creativity, dedication, and passion of 64 outstanding books. The winning authors offer readers a rich tapestry of narratives and insights, ranging from heartwarming children's stories to thought-provoking nonfiction. These works captivate and enhance the literary landscape.
HOUSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PenCraft Seasonal Book Awards for Spring 2024 honor 64 outstanding works. It's a pleasure to acknowledge these dedicated authors and their literary contributions, engaging narratives, and compelling prose. This diverse selection of 64 books represents the pinnacle of the season's publications across various genres, including adult and children's literature, non-fiction, and more.
These acclaimed books deliver narratives filled with bravery, adventure, awe, and delight; limitless imagination; reflective and stimulating literary works; remarkable artistic quality; and motivational true-life stories. They transport readers to different worlds, times, and perspectives, challenging them to expand their minds and hearts.
As we continue to strive for personal growth and progress as a society, literature remains a powerful tool for enlightenment and inspiration. It allows us to explore different perspectives, challenge our beliefs, and expand our horizons.
Literature plays a crucial role in preserving our cultural heritage. From ancient folklore to modern classics, literary works have been key in passing down societal values, customs, and history across generations. They act as a bridge connecting our past to the present, grounding us in our origins while fostering progress. Our acclaimed authors are proud participants in this esteemed tradition.
Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."
Below is a list of the books that have met PenCraft's rigorous standards and earned a coveted Seasonal PenCraft Book Award.
Our winners for children's books are:
Dana Klisanin - Future Hack Children - 4th-6th Genius Cat Books
J.M. Chrismer - Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: New Island Friends - Children - Animals Books – BookBaby
Michelle Hill - Gizelle's Silly Soggy Day - Children - Animals Books - Winning Champion Press, LLC
Donna Kelly Fleshman - Who Am I? - Children - Christian Books - Fleshman Group
Rob Ambrose - Dino Style - Children - Concept - Bunbury's Books
AnneMarie Mazotti Gouveia - DRIFTERS REALM - Children - Fantasy & Magic - Atmosphere Press
AnneMarie Mazotti Gouveia MIRROR TREE - Children - Fantasy & Magic - Atmosphere Press
Melissa Garin - A World of New Beginnings - Children - K-3rd - Fable - Melissa Garin
Jennifer Schick - Lunchbox Is On The Case #5 - Children - K-3rd - General - Independently published
John Marsella - Nicky Mittens and the Hungry Unicorn - Children - Mystery & Wonders - Mittens Publishing LLC.
Sarah Rizk - A Bear in Here - Children - Preschool - Fulton Books
Our winners for Christian books are:
Kelsey Chapman - Unmasked - Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by Kelsey Chapman
Jeff Crim - Queering My Religion - Christian - Fiction - Independently published
Sara Powter - Waiting at the Sliprails - Christian - Historical Fiction - Pacific Wanderland Publications
Sandi Robert - The Innocent for the Guilty Christian - Historical Fiction - Independently published
Michelle Rahal - Are You Listening? - Christian - Living - Published by Called Creatives Publishing
Our winners for Fiction books are:
Mary Schmidt - Christmas in Evergreen: Heart of Evergreen - Fiction - Drama - M. Schmidt Productions
Louis Sauvain - Thaddeus and the Master Fiction - Fantasy - Protinus Press
Rachel Stone - The Blue Iris - Fiction - General - Koehler Books
Kerri Schlottman - Tell Me One Thing - Fiction - General - Regal House Publishing
Will Sterling - Fame by Misadventure - Fiction - General – Published by Subplot
Asetah 'Aseera' Dula Behind Her Eyes - Fiction - Historical - Independently published
James Darnborough The Gambler's Game Fiction - Historical - Published by Pinewood Media
Joyce Yarrow - Zahara and the Lost Books of Light - Fiction - Historical - All Bilingual Press
Robert Hilliard - In Freedom's Shadow - Fiction - Historical - Published by Top of the Hill Books
Arjay Lewis - Digger - Fiction - Horror - Mindbender Press
Tungyn Cheque - The Nihilist's Pocket Survival Guide to Modern Society Fiction - Humor - Vox Veritas Vita Press
Mark S. Ehrlich - Float the Boat - Fiction - Mystery - General - Independently published
Laurie Elizabeth Murphy - Dream Me Home - Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Published by BookBaby
Judy L. Murray - Peril in the Pool House Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Published by Level Best Books
Saralyn Richard - Murder Outside the Box Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Palm Circle Press, LLC
CN Rowan imPerfect Magic - Fiction - Paranormal - Main Rock PublishingAlfredo Botello - 180 Days - Fiction - Realistic - Koehler Books
Nina Schuyler - AFTERWORD Fiction - Science Fiction - CLASH Books
Melissa Gowdy Baldwin - The Marriage Wars: Book One - Fiction - Science Fiction - Atmosphere Press
S.J. Lee - Of Friction - Fiction - Science Fiction - Pew Books
Elm Jed - Memories of the Underground: Volume One - Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies - Independently published
Devon Valdes - Beneath the Smiling Moon - Fiction - Southern Atmosphere Press
Sandra Wickham - Death Coach - Fiction - Supernatural - Library and Archives
Carl Vonderau - Saving Myles - Fiction - Suspense Oceanview Publishing
Lisa Mathis - The Body Auction: Redemption - Fiction - Suspense - Vertu Publishing
Jeff Sheckter - The Daedalus Protocol - Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist - Wolf Willow Publishing
CA Farlow - The Paris Contagion - Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist - Launch Point Press
Our winners for Nonfiction books are:
Wayne M. Zell, JD, CPA - Your Multimillion-Dollar Exit - Non Fiction - Business/Finance - Houndstooth Press
Steve Waddell - VALUEPRENEURS - The New Rules for Building Products, Growing Your Business, and Achieving Your Entrepreneurial Dreams - Non Fiction - Business/Finance - RosenThor Publishing
Frederick Reynolds - Saint Bloodbath - Non Fiction - General - Published by Deltonramsey
Danell teNyenhuis Black - Suddenly - Non Fiction - Grief - Published by Danell Black
Dr. Edith Shiro - The Unexpected Gift of Trauma - Non Fiction - Health - Medical - Publish by Harvest
Joelle Tamraz - The Secret Practice: Eighteen Years on the Dark Side of Yoga - Non Fiction - Memoir - Paradise Palm Publishing
Mimi Zieman - Tap Dancing on Everest - Non Fiction - Memoir - Published byFalcon Guides
Steve Wright - Aggressively Human - Non Fiction - Memoir - Koehler Books
Kathryn Betts Adams - The Pianist's Only Daughter - Non Fiction - Memoir - Independently published
Debby Morris - Unbreakable Determination - Non Fiction - Motivational - Published byManuscripts LLC
Craig Ohlau - Naked Iron - Non Fiction - Motivational - Independently published
Lucy Chen Build Resilience - Non Fiction - Self Help - Published byManuscripts LLC
Paul Szymanski - The Battle Beyond: Fighting and Winning the Coming War in Space - Non Fiction - War - Published by Amplify Publishing
Our winners for Romance books are:
Sarah Reichert - Raising Elle - Romance - Contemporary - 5 Prince Publishing and Books LLC
Darcy Daniel - These Hands - Romance - Contemporary - Thorpe-Bowker Australia
Gini Rifkin Break Heart Canyon - Romance - Historical - Wild Rose Press
Eve Riley The Secret - Romance - Suspense - Snugrox Publishing
Our winners for Young Adult books are:
Strider S R Klusman - Luna - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Duramen Publishing
Susan Markloff - The Rise of the Raidin - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Susan L Markloff
Rachanee Lumayno - Heir of Amber and Fire (Kingdom Legacy, Book 1) - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Miss Lana Press
Our winner for Poetry is:
C.Peggy Atoche - Eternal Love: A Poetic Pathway to God's Heart and Mind - Poetry/Music - Resource Publications
PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.
From its inception, the PenCraft Book Awards has supported authors worldwide and is committed to finding new methods to assist and to acknowledge their creative work.
