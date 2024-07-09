The PenCraft Seasonal Book Awards for Spring 2024 honor 64 outstanding works.

We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations. Post this

As we continue to strive for personal growth and progress as a society, literature remains a powerful tool for enlightenment and inspiration. It allows us to explore different perspectives, challenge our beliefs, and expand our horizons.

Literature plays a crucial role in preserving our cultural heritage. From ancient folklore to modern classics, literary works have been key in passing down societal values, customs, and history across generations. They act as a bridge connecting our past to the present, grounding us in our origins while fostering progress. Our acclaimed authors are proud participants in this esteemed tradition.

Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."

Below is a list of the books that have met PenCraft's rigorous standards and earned a coveted Seasonal PenCraft Book Award.

Our winners for children's books are:

Dana Klisanin - Future Hack Children - 4th-6th Genius Cat Books

J.M. Chrismer - Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: New Island Friends - Children - Animals Books – BookBaby

Michelle Hill - Gizelle's Silly Soggy Day - Children - Animals Books - Winning Champion Press, LLC

Donna Kelly Fleshman - Who Am I? - Children - Christian Books - Fleshman Group

Rob Ambrose - Dino Style - Children - Concept - Bunbury's Books

AnneMarie Mazotti Gouveia - DRIFTERS REALM - Children - Fantasy & Magic - Atmosphere Press

AnneMarie Mazotti Gouveia MIRROR TREE - Children - Fantasy & Magic - Atmosphere Press

Melissa Garin - A World of New Beginnings - Children - K-3rd - Fable - Melissa Garin

Jennifer Schick - Lunchbox Is On The Case #5 - Children - K-3rd - General - Independently published

John Marsella - Nicky Mittens and the Hungry Unicorn - Children - Mystery & Wonders - Mittens Publishing LLC.

Sarah Rizk - A Bear in Here - Children - Preschool - Fulton Books

Our winners for Christian books are:

Kelsey Chapman - Unmasked - Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by Kelsey Chapman

Jeff Crim - Queering My Religion - Christian - Fiction - Independently published

Sara Powter - Waiting at the Sliprails - Christian - Historical Fiction - Pacific Wanderland Publications

Sandi Robert - The Innocent for the Guilty Christian - Historical Fiction - Independently published

Michelle Rahal - Are You Listening? - Christian - Living - Published by Called Creatives Publishing

Our winners for Fiction books are:

Mary Schmidt - Christmas in Evergreen: Heart of Evergreen - Fiction - Drama - M. Schmidt Productions

Louis Sauvain - Thaddeus and the Master Fiction - Fantasy - Protinus Press

Rachel Stone - The Blue Iris - Fiction - General - Koehler Books

Kerri Schlottman - Tell Me One Thing - Fiction - General - Regal House Publishing

Will Sterling - Fame by Misadventure - Fiction - General – Published by Subplot

Asetah 'Aseera' Dula Behind Her Eyes - Fiction - Historical - Independently published

James Darnborough The Gambler's Game Fiction - Historical - Published by Pinewood Media

Joyce Yarrow - Zahara and the Lost Books of Light - Fiction - Historical - All Bilingual Press

Robert Hilliard - In Freedom's Shadow - Fiction - Historical - Published by Top of the Hill Books

Arjay Lewis - Digger - Fiction - Horror - Mindbender Press

Tungyn Cheque - The Nihilist's Pocket Survival Guide to Modern Society Fiction - Humor - ‎Vox Veritas Vita Press

Mark S. Ehrlich - Float the Boat - Fiction - Mystery - General - Independently published

Laurie Elizabeth Murphy - Dream Me Home - Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Published by BookBaby

Judy L. Murray - Peril in the Pool House Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Published by Level Best Books

Saralyn Richard - Murder Outside the Box Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth - Palm Circle Press, LLC

CN Rowan imPerfect Magic - Fiction - Paranormal - Main Rock PublishingAlfredo Botello - 180 Days - Fiction - Realistic - Koehler Books

Nina Schuyler - AFTERWORD Fiction - Science Fiction - CLASH Books

Melissa Gowdy Baldwin - The Marriage Wars: Book One - Fiction - Science Fiction - Atmosphere Press

S.J. Lee - Of Friction - Fiction - Science Fiction - Pew Books

Elm Jed - Memories of the Underground: Volume One - Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies - Independently published

Devon Valdes - Beneath the Smiling Moon - Fiction - Southern Atmosphere Press

Sandra Wickham - Death Coach - Fiction - Supernatural - Library and Archives

Carl Vonderau - Saving Myles - Fiction - Suspense Oceanview Publishing

Lisa Mathis - The Body Auction: Redemption - Fiction - Suspense - Vertu Publishing

Jeff Sheckter - The Daedalus Protocol - Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist - Wolf Willow Publishing

CA Farlow - The Paris Contagion - Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist - Launch Point Press

Our winners for Nonfiction books are:

Wayne M. Zell, JD, CPA - Your Multimillion-Dollar Exit - Non Fiction - Business/Finance - Houndstooth Press

Steve Waddell - VALUEPRENEURS - The New Rules for Building Products, Growing Your Business, and Achieving Your Entrepreneurial Dreams - Non Fiction - Business/Finance - RosenThor Publishing

Frederick Reynolds - Saint Bloodbath - Non Fiction - General - Published by Deltonramsey

Danell teNyenhuis Black - Suddenly - Non Fiction - Grief - Published by Danell Black

Dr. Edith Shiro - The Unexpected Gift of Trauma - Non Fiction - Health - Medical - Publish by Harvest

Joelle Tamraz - The Secret Practice: Eighteen Years on the Dark Side of Yoga - Non Fiction - Memoir - Paradise Palm Publishing

Mimi Zieman - Tap Dancing on Everest - Non Fiction - Memoir - Published byFalcon Guides

Steve Wright - Aggressively Human - Non Fiction - Memoir - Koehler Books

Kathryn Betts Adams - The Pianist's Only Daughter - Non Fiction - Memoir - Independently published

Debby Morris - Unbreakable Determination - Non Fiction - Motivational - Published byManuscripts LLC

Craig Ohlau - Naked Iron - Non Fiction - Motivational - Independently published

Lucy Chen Build Resilience - Non Fiction - Self Help - Published byManuscripts LLC

Paul Szymanski - The Battle Beyond: Fighting and Winning the Coming War in Space - Non Fiction - War - Published by Amplify Publishing

Our winners for Romance books are:

Sarah Reichert - Raising Elle - Romance - Contemporary - 5 Prince Publishing and Books LLC

Darcy Daniel - These Hands - Romance - Contemporary - Thorpe-Bowker Australia

Gini Rifkin Break Heart Canyon - Romance - Historical - Wild Rose Press

Eve Riley The Secret - Romance - Suspense - Snugrox Publishing

Our winners for Young Adult books are:

Strider S R Klusman - Luna - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Duramen Publishing

Susan Markloff - The Rise of the Raidin - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Susan L Markloff

Rachanee Lumayno - Heir of Amber and Fire (Kingdom Legacy, Book 1) - Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Miss Lana Press

Our winner for Poetry is:

C.Peggy Atoche - Eternal Love: A Poetic Pathway to God's Heart and Mind - Poetry/Music - Resource Publications

The PenCraft Seasonal Book Award competition is an inclusive literary contest that celebrates all authors and their incredible works. PenCraft's mission is to inspire and entertain while giving every writer a fair chance at recognition. With hundreds of nominated books, only the best receive the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards.

PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.

From its inception, the PenCraft Book Awards has supported authors worldwide and is committed to finding new methods to assist and to acknowledge their creative work.

