The Penetron System Goes Underground to Waterproof Brazilian Metro Station Tunnels

The Metro of Fortaleza – known popularly as Metrofor – operates a light rail network comprising 4 rail lines and 53 stations, and bus transit lines, all serving the cities of Fortaleza, Ceará, and the surrounding suburbs. The new Fortaleza Metro East Line (Linha Leste) is 7.3 km (4.5 miles) long and has five stations, one aboveground (Tirol-Moura Brasil) and four underground (Chico da Silva Leste, Colégio Militar, Nunes Valente and Papicu). The new line connects the Metro network with the South and West lines, as well as the Parangaba-Mucuripe tramway and the Papicu bus terminal.

"The existing underground Chico da Silva station needed to be expanded to accommodate the new rail line," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "After review of the site plans, it turned out that the Penetron System was the best concrete waterproofing solution to ensure protection from the high groundwater levels."

A key part of the expansion of the Chico da Silva station was the construction of the 1-km long (0.62 miles) twin tunnels using a cut-and-cover method and cast in-situ concrete for the foundation slab, retaining walls, and tunnel roof. Supermix, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to the concrete mix for all new concrete structures. The resulting construction joints of the base and roof slab were sealed with PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips. All tie holes were repaired and sealed with a topical application of PENETRON, a cementitious integral crystalline waterproofing slurry, and PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout.

Once applied, the active ingredients in Penetron's crystalline products generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to optimize waterproofing protection, making the tunnel walls impermeable to the hydrostatic pressure of the surrounding high groundwater.

"The Penetron System has been proven across Brazil in many similar municipal projects," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "That's the reason why we enjoy a reputation for durable waterproofing solutions – along with expert technical support."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

