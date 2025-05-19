The Penetron System Helps Keep Product Rolling at Bridgestone in Brazil

Any cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are automatically self-healed by PENETRON, resulting in permanent concrete protection. Post this

First opened in 2006 and first expanded in 2021, Bridgestone Tire's Camaçari plant has now further increased tire production by 40% (ca. 1-5 million tires) with the latest R$270 million (US$45 million) investment that expanded and modernized the plant. As part of the upgrade, Bridgestone Brazil introduced the very latest manufacturing technologies, including the company's ENLITEN tire production technology, which reduces the environmental impact through CO2 emission reduction and use of recycled/renewable material – without compromising tire performance or safety.

"This latest expansion will help Bridgestone meet expected growth in demand for electric and hybrid vehicle tires, as well as grow the production of high-performance and long-lasting tires for sedans, SUVs, and trucks," points out Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil.

Designed by Minerbo-Fuchs, several of the Camaçari plant's concrete structures required a permanent waterproofing solution due to exposure to moisture and groundwater.

"The Bridgestone plant's cooling towers are continually exposed to hot water (70°C) and the below-grade water tank is exposed to hydrostatic pressure from high groundwater levels," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives. "These factors place constant and extraordinary demands on any concrete waterproofing system, and as it turned out, the Penetron System was the only solution that met the required performance parameters."

The Penetron System was specified as a comprehensive waterproofing solution for the new cooling towers and water tank in Camaçari. PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied to the prepared surfaces of the new structures. PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout, was used to seal tie-holes and construction joints. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips that expand (in a controlled fashion) when exposed to water, were applied to all new construction joints. PENETRON GROUT, a pourable, mortar for grouting, filling and concrete repairs, was used to secure precast construction joints and all metal pipe inserts.

Once exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in all Penetron crystalline products unleash a chemical reaction that fills microcracks, pores and capillaries in concrete with an insoluble crystalline formation. This formation prevents water and water-borne chemicals from entering, even under high hydrostatic pressure.

"Any cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are automatically self-healed by PENETRON, resulting in permanent concrete protection," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group