The Peninsula Hotels' Celebrated Global Art Programme,"Art in Resonance" Returns

"We are thrilled to bring back Art in Resonance, which has allowed our guests to engage with some of the world's most innovative artistic minds," said Gareth Roberts, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, The Peninsula's parent company. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring back Art in Resonance, which has allowed our guests to engage with some of the world's most innovative artistic minds," said Gareth Roberts, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, The Peninsula's parent company. "It is particularly exciting to relaunch the programme in Hong Kong, a city that has experienced such a resurgence in vitality and creative energy."

A Dynamic, Thought-Provoking Exhibition

Starting in late March, visitors to The Peninsula Hong Kong will discover an inspiring collection of works. The first they will encounter is Hong Kong local Kingsley Ng's (b. 1980, Hong Kong) monumental sculpture Esmeralda, which will hover over the hotel's iconic façade. Ng describes the installation as "undulating between the physics of gravity and the buoyancy of air." According to the celebrated artist, the piece – named for one of Italo Calvino's fictional locations from his 1972 novel 'Invisible Cities' – is meant to be in dialogue with Hong Kong itself.

Also greeting guests this spring will be Lachlan Turczan's (b. 1993, Los Angeles) newly commissioned Harmonic Resonance - a kinetic sculpture that provides a mesmerising exploration of visible sound. The work features a parabolic mirror measuring over 1.6m in diameter will shape a shallow pool of water with a series of choreographed infrasonic tones that invite audience engagement. The low-frequency tones cause oscillating patterns to form on the surface of the pool – some of which appear to move in stop-motion.

Elise Morin's (b. 1978, Paris, France) glittering sculptural work SOLI, originally commissioned in 2019, has been significantly expanded by the artist especially for the Hong Kong exhibition. The work is newly augmented with an additional 4,000 crushed CDs - pulverized according to the security grade of their content. Morin's piece, resembling a whale breaching the ocean's surface, is a quiet commentary on the material burden of objects.

Another inspiring work included in the exhibit is Saya Woolfalk's (b. 1979, Gifu, Japan) Visionary Reality Portal, a digital portal for meditation and the contemplation of other worlds. The colourful, kaleidoscopic and multisensory video installation will be housed in a purpose-built room off street-level and open to the public. The piece, originally debuted at The Peninsula Paris in 2019, has also been further developed by the renowned Japanese-American artist to connect with viewers in Hong Kong.

"Giving artists like Elise Morin and Saya Woolfalk the freedom to further develop their pieces is one of the tenets of the Art in Resonance programme," said Bettina Prentice, co-curator of the Hong Kong exhibition. "Nothing is static - The Peninsula offers all of the programme's artists the opportunity to let their ideas evolve."

A Commitment to Contemporary Arts

The Peninsula has been committed to promoting the rich and vibrant cultural aspects of its properties' destination cities for generations by inviting its guests to engage with art through numerous channels. The group has hosted artist residencies; mounted enriching and culturally representative exhibits, talks, and symposia; and offered studio visits and workshops with local creators whose work exemplifies the distinctive flavour and energy of their home cities.

"Working with The Peninsula has been an extraordinary experience for me," said Kingsley Ng. "I feel privileged by the chance to partner with such a venerable brand, and to showcase my work to viewers in my cherished home city."

The exhibition artworks will remain at The Peninsula Hong Kong through May; after which they will travel regularly to other Peninsula properties, and be joined by additional, newly commissioned installations from local artists. For the duration of the exhibit, The Peninsula Hong Kong will offer visitors free access to all pieces, as well as guided tours, special dining experiences and other activations to highlight and pay homage to the artists and to the renewed vibrancy of the city.

More information can be found at The Peninsula's "Art in Resonance" programme webpage, www.peninsula.com/art.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.peninsula.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Karine Wong

Assistant Director, Communications

The Peninsula Hotels

Telephone: +(852) 27348172

Email: [email protected]

Newsroom: https://www.peninsula.com/en/newsroom

Media Contact

Lauren DeMaria, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3124931548, [email protected], Murphy O'Brien

SOURCE The Peninsula