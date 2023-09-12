The Peninsula London Opens Today in the Heart of Belgravia

Decades in the making, the new hotel welcomes its first guests on September 12, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylish Grandeur in the Heart of Belgravia

The Peninsula London, the first British hotel from the almost century-year old Peninsula brand, opens today between Hyde Park Corner and Wellington Arch. Bringing spectacular new style and luxury to the heart of Belgravia, the newly-built hotel is designed and appointed to embody the finest British craftmanship and artistry, and is just steps away from Buckingham Palace, Knightsbridge and other iconic attractions.

A Sense of Arrival

The hotel, impeccably designed by Hopkins Architects to harmonise with surrounding heritage architecture, embodies a sleek, spacious aesthetic that fills with natural light. The property centres around an expansive, off-street courtyard, landscaped by celebrated designer Enzo Enea with climbing jasmine and wisteria vines, and two 120-year-old Japanese maples (the oldest trees of their kind in Europe). This cobble-paved central forecourt, rare in bustling Belgravia, allows guests to arrive in discreet style – and to avail themselves of transport in the hotel's luxury automotive fleet, which includes Rolls-Royce Phantom IIs, hybrid Bentley Bentaygas, an electrified 1960 vintage Austin taxi, and a painstakingly restored 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedanca de Ville.

Exquisite Accommodations

World-renowned architect and designer of interiors Peter Marino has created a calm and refined aesthetic, with light-filled spaces inspired by grand British houses and surrounding nature. The Peninsula London's 190 spacious guest rooms and suites start at 50 square metres in size and feature bespoke furnishings, textiles, and original artworks that evoke the feel of chic private residences. All include mahogany-panelled dressing rooms, bathrooms of honey onyx stoneware, and customised fittings crafted by renowned British artisans; many have floor-to ceiling-windows with unparalleled views over Wellington Arch and historic Belgravia.

Premier Culinary Experiences

World-class dining and drinks can be enjoyed at six stylish restaurants, bars, and lounges. The Lobby offers traditional Peninsula Afternoon Tea and globally inspired fare are served beneath soaring ceilings, and often accompanied by live music. A more casual offering, including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, and sweets, is available throughout the day at The Peninsula Boutique and CafI. At Canton Blue and its adjacent bar, Little Blue, innovative Chinese cuisine, cocktails, teas, and exotic dIcor by Henry Leung of CAP Atelier to celebrate the spice-trade union of Asian and British cultures. Early October will see the opening of the hotel's signature rooftop restaurant, Brooklands, showcasing Modern British cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Director Claude Bosi in a collection of spaces inspired by classic British aviation and motorsports by architects Archer Humphreys. Also on the eighth floor, Brooklands Bar overlooks the London skyline with a panoramic vista from St Pauls to Battersea.

"It's a proud moment for me and my team, to open the doors of The Peninsula London to our first guests. We are very excited to welcome local residents and international visitors alike, to experience this exceptional property and to enjoy The Peninsula's sophisticated hospitality and service in one of the world's most dynamic cities," said Sonja Vodusek, Managing Director of The Peninsula London. "This exceptional hotel has been a complex and creative project, many years in the making. The Peninsula searched for the perfect location in London for over three decades, and now after much craft, care and consideration, and through the dedication of our people we hope our hotel will stand out not only in London but globally for generations to come."

"Best of British" Craftsmanship

The Peninsula London's superbly curated and quintessentially British aesthetic is the result of exclusive collaborations with some of the country's most acclaimed artists and creators. The design elements and amenities custom-crafted by these creative partners – including fashion designer Jenny Packham, perfumier Timothy Han, and more than 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School – grace all the hotel's public spaces, as well as its guest accommodations.

More to Come…

The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, opening in November, will offer a diverse array of relaxation and well-being choices – including an extensive menu of mind-body therapies, a results-driven wellness programme, a fully equipped fitness studio, and a 25-m indoor swimming pool. For guests who enjoy high-end shopping, the hotel's ground-floor retail arcade entices with nine luxury boutiques including Asprey London, DMR – David M Robinson Jewellery and Watches, Mouawad, Moussaieff Diamonds, opening before Christmas.

Also available from November, the hotel's special-event venues also make an indelible impression. The grandest space, the St. George Ballroom, offers two elevators which are large enough for motorcars and can accommodate up to 450 banquet guests. Other options include a collection of refined and configurable conference rooms, ranging from spacious to intimate, and a plush private cinema for film screenings for up to 15 guests. All venues are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure seamless functionality and include the attentive service of the hotel's special-event team.

In December, four signature suites, three of which enjoy sweeping private balconies and terraces, will make for splendid venues for special-occasion gatherings. The Peninsula Suite, the hotel's most opulent suite, includes a private screening room and fitness centre.

Peerless Guest Amenities and Services

As with all Peninsula properties, The Peninsula London offers guests the utmost comfort and flawless attention to detail that are synonymous with the brand. Whether via in-room amenities and technology; inspiring, destination-specific arts programmes and cultural experiences; or global proprietary services like Peninsula Time (fully flexible check-in and check-out) and PenChat (access to a 24-hour digital concierge), the hotel exemplifies The Peninsula's enduring commitment to its guests and larger community.

Guests wishing to plan a stay or an event at the graceful new hotel can take advantage of a special introductory offer of £1,300, bookable until 30 November 2023. The offer includes daily breakfast, use of a House car, fully flexible check-in and check-out with Peninsula Time, and other benefits. More information can be found at The Peninsula London's website.

