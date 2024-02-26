The Perfect Place for Solo Female Travelers to Recharge, Renew, and Revitalize: Antigua's Elite Island Resorts

"We know that solo female travelers are looking to enhance their physical and mental well-being while on vacation; they want their own escape, a place where they can disconnect from technology and embrace a mindful lifestyle." Post this

Antigua is renowned for its warm and welcoming locals, stunning landscapes, and a low crime rate, and the island's commitment to safety and friendly atmosphere ensures that solo travelers can explore with peace of mind. Plus, given the perfect year-round climate of Antigua, activities such as hiking, nature walks, and water sports allow solo female travelers to connect with nature and maintain an active lifestyle during their wellness escape, all on their own time.

"We know that solo female travelers are looking to enhance their physical and mental well-being while on vacation; they want their own escape, a place where they can disconnect from technology and embrace a mindful lifestyle. This year, we've seen a 30% increase in this market segment alone," said Robert A. Barrett, Chairman of Elite Island Resorts. "We've also ensured that all of our resorts have a range of healthy and nutritious cuisine for wellness-conscious travelers, plus plenty of wellness and spa offerings, and new pickleball courts."

While there's plenty to do at the resorts themselves, Kaid urges her fellow solo travelers to get out and explore the island. Pink Panther Safari Tours, which is available at all Elite Island Resorts, is run by an all-female-led team of locals who guide women all over Antigua in their custom, hot pink Land Rovers. Together, they explore the island's historic, cultural, and natural wonders, from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Nelson's Dockyard to Shirley Heights, a restored military lookout offering Instagrammable views, and the limestone sea cliffs that form Devil's Bridge, a natural wonder.

Kaid also suggests sailing Antigua's shores with Captain Noel DuBerry, who hails from the local village of Bolans. "It's the most idyllic way to connect with and feel the sense of place, since he's guided vacationers around the island for 16 years, and been a licensed boat captain for 20," she says. Guests can book a half-day, full-day, sunset, or private charter cruise to Cades Reef, which offers some of the best snorkeling around Antigua's living reef system, idyllic beaches, and calm turquoise waters. They can also visit Bird Island, a fantastic location for viewing both avian and marine life; and discover some of the Captain's favorite, best-kept-secret spots.

However they choose to explore, solo female travelers are sure to return feeling like Kaid did after her journey: "energized and inspired."

Resorts offering female travelers an ideal home base for solo retreat include:

The Verandah Antigua:

Re-opened on November 17, 2023 after extensive renovations, the newest adults-only resort offers modern luxury suites surrounded by lush gardens and picturesque views.

Body and Soul: Solo travelers can take part in yoga, play on four brand-new pickleball courts, unwind with massages at Tranquility Spa, or simply relax by the pools overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Then there's lunch on the shore at the Beach Grill, and dinner overlooking Lover's Beach at Sails & Tales Bar & Grill.

Offsite Adventures: Charter the iconic Verandah Catamaran and glide along the coastline or head to Stingray City to snorkel with the rays.

Pineapple Beach Club:

Located on arguably the island's most stunning white-sand beach, this all-inclusive, adults-only oasis provides opportunities for active wellness.

Body and Soul: Solo travelers can play pickleball on one of six courts, try their hand at tenni, or beach cricket, or enjoy water sports like snorkeling and kayaking. After a day of adventure, it's a Luminous "C" and Sea Facial at the Tranquility Spa, followed by Italian, International, or Caribbean cuisine by the beach.

Offsite Adventures: Go deep sea fishing on the Fish Tale, or take an excursion to Shirley Heights for 180-degree views of the island and a barbeque with live music.

Hammock Cove Antigua:

This adults-only resort, in an idyllic spot surrounded by aquamarine waters, white sandy beaches, and the dramatic coastline of Devil's Bridge National Park, offers a holistic wellness experience.

Body and Soul: Guests can indulge in spa treatments using sustainably sourced ingredients, practice yoga, or play on the two state-of-the-art pickleball courses. Then it's time to indulge in classic cocktails and savor nutritious Caribbean and Continental cuisine—created by a Michelin-starred Italian chef.

Offsite Adventures: Sail the Caribbean aboard the Calypso Cat Catamaran Cruise.

Galley Bay Resort & Spa:

An adults-only escape that feels like a secret beachfront garden, Galley Bay offers a serene environment for solo travelers to unwind.

Body and Soul: Through the aptly-named Indulge spa, guests can enjoy wellness classes and open-air massages under thatched palapas on the sand, and beachfront yoga sessions in the exclusive yoga shala. There's also tennis, snorkeling, and bikes to cycle around the lagoon. Three open-air restaurants serve farm-to-table cuisine (including vegetables from the onsite garden) against a backdrop of the Caribbean.

Offsite Adventures: Take a daytrip to Nelson's Dockyard to explore the 18th-century Georgian naval buildings of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, or to the island's interior rainforest for a ziplining adventure.

For more information on Elite Island Resorts' portfolio of properties, visit eliteislandresorts.com, call 866.237.1785, or contact your preferred travel advisor.

