The Perils of One-Day Polyurea-Polyaspartic Systems in Nashville

In Nashville, the humidity can significantly impact concrete floors, making moisture management a crucial step in floor coating. One-day polyurea-polyaspartic systems often fail to manage this moisture properly, leading to serious issues like blistering, flaking, and even full delamination.

These issues happen because their quick-curing polyurea-polyaspartic primer coat doesn't allow time for proper concrete penetration and bonding. Under medium to high moisture conditions, trapped moisture in the concrete exerts an upward pressure (hydrostatic pressure), pushing the thinly applied polyurea-polyaspartic primer away from the concrete slab.

Moisture issues are particularly problematic in low-level areas like garages, basements, and commercial spaces. In these environments, trapped moisture can lead to rapid deterioration of the floor coating, necessitating frequent repairs and replacements.

Two-Day Installations

A two-day installation process offers a superior solution:

Day One: A slower-curing, moisture-mitigating, high-build, 100%-solids epoxy primer is applied as a moisture vapor barrier. The thick, slow-curing coat deeply penetrates the concrete, effectively managing any future moisture-related issues.

Day Two: Dual, 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats are applied (not just one), providing the UV, stain, chemical and impact resistance that these coatings are known for (great topcoats, but lousy primer coats in the presence of moisture).

It's a simple method, but it takes an extra day and it ensures the flooring system can handle Nashville's humid climate while maintaining its durability and visual appeal.

Don't Fall For It!

Getting everything done in a single day is enticing — if you've got a garage you're in and out of all day, you probably can't wait to get back to business as usual. Same goes for a patio or especially a business that needs to be functioning again as soon as possible.

However, if you take the extra day then you'll only have to set aside that time once. One-day installations are rife with moisture issues, causing repairs often months after installation. And the only repairs that are applicable are basically bandaids, so you'll have to repair it continuously over time.

Prioritize quality over a quick fix, and find some professionals who will do it the right way. It'll look better, last longer, and be more valuable as time passes. There's a reason why two-day systems are so popular.

Learn more about the pitfalls of one-day systems here.

